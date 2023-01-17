Read full article on original website
Related
How to complete GTA Online Taxi Work
Taxi Work in GTA Online involves ferrying customers around Los Santos and Blaine County for fares and tips
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
How To Sell Property In GTA Online
Some people play "GTA Online" to cause as much mayhem as possible, an appropriate pursuit for a "Grand Theft Auto" game. Others dive in to experience the story, carry out exciting heists, or become CEOs and make as much money as possible. Meanwhile, another pocket of gamers logs on to take on the role of virtual property mogul, buying up all the buildings they can. They can take this too far, though, making a purchase they later regret.
WDW News Today
Man Loses Gun at Walt Disney World, Claims It Was Stolen By Cast Members
A man claimed his gun was stolen on his Walt Disney World vacation last year, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The man had been staying at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn during the Labor Day holiday weekend. When he returned home on September 4, he realized the black Ruger LCP MAX 380 Auto handgun was missing from his carry bag, the incident report said.
I came back from Disney World to find my car destroyed – they left a note and money but it’s nowhere near enough!
A DRIVER has taken to social media to show the state of their car in a car park after returning from Disney World. The person who hit the car left a note saying sorry and cash, but the driver says it wasn't nearly enough to cover the damage. Reddit user...
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
dexerto.com
GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release
Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
ComicBook
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
IGN
GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition Out on Steam Now
After months of reports and speculations, Rockstar Games has released the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Steam on Thursday, January 19. The collection of the three iconic games – GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas – also has support for Steam Deck. The release of the GTA Trilogy came as a surprise, with Rockstar Games also confirming that the collection will come out on the Epic Games Store later this month. As part of the release offer, the developer is offering a 50% discount on the games. You can buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Rs. 1,649 on Steam right now. The special offer ends on February 2. The original price of the game is Rs. 3,299. Click here to go to the Steam store page.
How To Get The Breaking Bad RV In GTA 5
The "Breaking Bad" RV has lived on as one of the most iconic bits of imagery associated with the show. And now, you can drive around in this vehicle in "Grand Theft Auto 5," as well as its highly lucrative online component, "GTA Online." Ranked among the greatest television shows...
Kotaku
Big Switch Eshop Sale: Discounts On Lego, Resident Evil, And More
This week, all at once, a perfect storm of deals, discounts, and sales has hit the Nintendo Switch eShop. Batten down the hatches, open up your wallets, and check out some of these limited-time deals, including massive savings on numerous Lego titles, Mortal Kombat games, and hits from Capcom, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0