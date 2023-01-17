Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year. The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.
dakotanewsnow.com
Media One FUNSKI kicking off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st. Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The General Manager of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Construction companies face extra challenges with record setting snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With record-setting construction expected again for 2023, there is another challenge; record-setting snowfall this winter. After more snowfall, days start extra early at the Cherapa Place construction site. However, Eric Bender with Journey construction says the snow doesn’t slow down their progress. “Some...
dakotanewsnow.com
Officers search for wanted man in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor. The suspect, 23-year-old Kaynen Nipp, is 5′9″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this suspect to call crime stoppers at (605) 367-7007 or 911 for emergencies.
dakotanewsnow.com
RASE YPN donates winter clothing from drive to the Foster Network
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2022, the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire and the Young Professionals Network hosted a three-month-long winter clothing drive to benefit the Foster Network. “RASE YPN is a board within the Realtor Association, hosted by the Young Professionals Network, and so it’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Move U hosts Sensory Cravers event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, everyday life presents obstacles. Move U, a local pediatric occupational therapy center, works hard to help children overcome those struggles. Move U is working with another local business, Frontier Climbing, to share its services with the community. Sensory processing disorders...
dakotanewsnow.com
“Daring Greatly” & “Dare to Lead” classes coming up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Hiatt is leading the workshops, while Jessica Meyers is a former participant in the class. They both joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and Arrowhead Parkway. Few details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
dakotanewsnow.com
TOOTSIE coming to Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tony Award-winning musical will be in Sioux Falls for three performances February 3–4, 2023. “This is easily one of the funniest and most charming shows I’ve ever seen on Broadway. It’s the show you didn’t know you needed!” says Bob Wendland, assistant director of performances and events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
dakotanewsnow.com
New sports complex opens in Sioux Center, IA
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - $8 million and months of hard work later, and officially the American State Bank Sports Complex is ready for action. Collaboration and momentum were the themes of Friday’s grand opening of the highly anticipated project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The city and Dordt University worked together to plan the 250 by 470 foot domed complex.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Identifying and preventing gynecologic cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In honor of Cervix Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. David Starks with Avera Health spoke about gynecologic cancers, which are rare and, therefore, not necessarily on everyone’s mind. “There’s about 14,000 new cervix cancers diagnosed on a yearly basis in the United States,”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sno Jam Comedy Festival bringing the laughs for a good cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re still looking for weekend plans, the Sno Jam Comedy Festival continues Friday and Saturday at the Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater and Boss’ Comedy Club. Brian Allen talks with guest comedians Miss Shannan and Jackie Kashian about what it means to them to be a part of this year’s festival.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Center American State Bank Sports Complex opens
SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The grand opening of a new year-round athletic complex in Sioux Center, Iowa, is set for Friday afternoon. The complex is an $8 million project between Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center, and it is expected to draw 200,000 visits a year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana’s CWS releases new book on history of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced that its Center for Western Studies (CWS) released a new book on the history of South Dakota featuring essays by 13 historians and authors. Pekka Hämäläinen, Rhodes professor of history at the University of Oxford, began this collection of new...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana esports program hoping for early growth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Esports programs are quickly popping up at high schools and colleges all across the country. Already there’s been a big demand for teams in South Dakota, and the newest one at Augustana is hoping to grow quickly. The university’s administration is hoping to catch onto that popularity.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jacks introduce new football coach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as head coach, according to SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell. Rogers was introduced as the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program at a press conference Friday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 18th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Steve Heimann had an emotional team meeting with his football team at Presentation College. Monti Ossenfort shared one of Luverne’s traditions with the Arizona media. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week. The 43rd Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament returns and Kristin Rotert loves her job at Northwestern.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coach John Stiegelmeier reflects on career and retirement
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A storied 26-year career as the head of the South Dakota State Football program has come to an end for John Stiegelmeier, and for all of that time, Sports Director Mark Ovenden has been covering all that has happened under Stig’s tenure. The two met up in Brookings earlier today.
Comments / 0