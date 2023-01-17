There have been several superlatives and awards that dot LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis’s resume. You can now add Hall of Famer to that list. The longtime LSUE skipper has been named to the 2023 Class of the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, it was announced earlier this month. Willis will be formally inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame at the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado this May.

EUNICE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO