Washington State

Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike

By Mike Brest
 3 days ago

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.

Oleksiy Arestovych resigned on Tuesday days after he said on YouTube that the residential building was likely hit by debris from a Russian missile after it was struck in the sky by Ukrainian air defenses. He later distanced himself from the remark, apologizing on Ukrainian television . Arestovych said in a letter announcing his resignation that he had made a “fundamental error.”

IRAN COULD BE 'CONTRIBUTING' TO WAR CRIMES IN UKRAINE, WHITE HOUSE ALLEGES

"Wrote a resignation letter. I want to show an example of civilized behavior: a fundamental mistake, therefore, resign," Arestovych noted on his Facebook page.

The comment quickly garnered backlash in Ukraine as Russian officials latched onto it and used it for their own benefit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “The Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. Attacks are made on military targets, either obvious or disguised.” He also claimed the strike had been the result of Ukrainian “anti-aircraft counter-missiles” intercepting the Russian missile.

44 people were killed in the strike over the weekend, including five children, while 79 were injured, including 16 children, and 39 people were rescued, according to the most recent release from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"Since the attack, Ukraine has heard words of condolences and support from many leaders, public figures, journalists, and ordinary people from around the world. I thank everyone who did not remain indifferent! It is very important that normal people unite in response to terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Sunday night address. "But ... I want to say to all those in Russia — and from Russia — who even now could not utter even a few words of condemnation of this terror. ... Even though they see and know everything perfectly well."

Britain’s defense ministry said in their Tuesday update on the war that it’s “highly likely” that the attack was carried out by an AS-4 “Kitchen” anti-ship missile, which they noted is notoriously inaccurate in urban settings.

Communal services removed more than 8,000 tons of construction debris and 41 damaged cars that were near the strike.

PakMan
3d ago

When the truth comes out this corrupt midget fires peoples and shuts them up. Then the fools and sheep that I call my fellow Americans prop this corrupt fool like a messiah. The same way they were fooled about Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Etc. now they are being fooled by Ukraine and after all the lies our government gave them after so many failed wars, yet they still believe our government and pretend Russia is the bag guy. Same way our legacy media told us Iraq was bad, afghan was bad, Libya was bad, and so on. Years later, no one of them were bad, it’s was our legacy media telling us who to like and who to hate. And the sheep sit in front of the tv and phone, and after 20yrs of failed war and lies from our media they still believe our government and legacy media. I wish I could make this up. This is my fellow sheep’s I have to call citizens.

JuanCarlos
2d ago

Zelensky was exposed by Amnesty International for using civilian locations as military installations to fire on Russian soldiers.

24ydrivingsuspensionandgoing
2d ago

Zelrnsky is a war monger. But US was dragged in this by Biden who planned on this from the time he was elected. Remember when it was "Putin has death in his eyes" or something, and we thought he was a crazy old man.

