The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.

THAYNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO