Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle
BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls...
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions and continues to address problem areas
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas, address ice issues, and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days.
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs
At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
More fiber installations, road projects coming in 2023, Idaho Falls mayor says
IDAHO FALLS – While the world is in turmoil, what makes the most sense is investing in our city. That’s the message Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper started with during her annual State of the City address at the Holiday Inn at 2005 South Fork Boulevard inside Jackson Hole Junction.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Fremont County Joint School District will ask for nearly $60M bond
ST. ANTHONY — A school district will ask for a nearly $60 million school bond in an effort to improve school facilities. With a unanimous vote on Jan. 9, the Fremont County Joint School 215 Board of Trustees agreed to move forward with the proposed facilities additions and improvement bond.
Johnnie Gilbert
Johnnie (Johnny) Dale Gilbert, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following a long hospitalization at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnnie was born November 11, 1947, in Soper, Oklahoma, to Margaret Harrington. He was soon after adopted by the late Roscoe Omagene and Vida Mae (Sergean) Gilbert of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He attended elementary and high school in Broken Bow.
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
Maurine Hall
Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church building at 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
