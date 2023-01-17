ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi

The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
THAYNE, WY
Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs

At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
DRIGGS, ID
Johnnie Gilbert

Johnnie (Johnny) Dale Gilbert, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, following a long hospitalization at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnnie was born November 11, 1947, in Soper, Oklahoma, to Margaret Harrington. He was soon after adopted by the late Roscoe Omagene and Vida Mae (Sergean) Gilbert of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He attended elementary and high school in Broken Bow.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Maurine Hall

Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church building at 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

