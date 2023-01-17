Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut
“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating
When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer lands with more Jedi and a powerful Grogu
What just happened? It's been more than two years since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. While we did see plenty of Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, fans have been clamoring for Mando's return in his own series. Season three finally lands on March 1, and the latest trailer has just been released, upping the anticipation.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters are divided on whether Order 66 really needs to be revisited again
The Mandalorian season three trailer dropped last night, teasing an adventure into the dark heart of Mandalore and reunions with Din Djarin’s ever-growing group of comrades. But along the way there was a shot that instantly reminded us of the prequels, specifically the Order 66 sequence in Revenge of the Sith.
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over The Mandalorian Trailer's Order 66 Flashback
The long-awaited trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped, and naturally fans have been freaking out about every single frame of the new footage. That's not hyperbole: Mandalorian fans have been lighting up social media since the Season 3 trailer arrived during the NFL's Monday Night Football Wild Card game; among the many hashtags that were trending in the wake of the trailer, there was one that was most impressive to see – as it was literally inspired by just one second of footage!
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Mark Hamill’s reason for retiring as the Joker makes fans emotional as this ‘Daredevil’ star sets tongues wagging with a BTS image
While a great many people recognize Mark Hamill as the unmistakable face of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, his iconic voice would perk up ears and immediately remind them of the Prince of Crime in Gotham City. But after manically laughing his way through innumerable DC projects opposite Kevin Conroy, the American thespian is putting up the mantle for a reason that will tug at your heartstrings.
Disney World Shares Details On Its Next Major Ride Addition
A much-anticipated new ride at Disney World is set for opening.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who Are The Micronauts? Marvel’s Hasbro Crossover Heroes, Explained
Marvel’s history is full of overlooked or often forgotten heroes and series, from the well-known to the highly obscure. In the scrap heap of history, one Marvel team stands out from the pack due to their fascinating origin story and because they’ve left a massive mark on the Marvel universe. Here is everything you need to know about the complex and intriguing history of the Micronauts.
netflixjunkie.com
More Adventurous on the Way as Disney+ Droped Trailer of Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’
The Mandalorian is set to be back with another season, and it just dropped a teaser. Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most well-known and well-loved sci-fi franchises that refuses to die. With multiple movies and series, a new creation called The Mandalorian began to continue the adventures of space.
wegotthiscovered.com
An attention-grabbing ‘Star Wars’ sequel moment still rubbing fans the wrong way
Well folks, it’s time to hear an incredibly hard truth; Star Wars has been struggling lately — and apart from a few recent instances of hope (we’re looking at you Andor), things don’t seem like they’re getting better anytime soon. Now before you sharpen your pitchforks and light the torches, we’ll also admit that our favorite galaxy far, far away isn’t beyond saving.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #11 Spoilers & Review: Seeding Kingdom Come!
DC Comics and Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #11 Spoilers and Review follows. Jack White lll variant cover by THE THIRD MAN, ROB JONES, and EMERY SWIRBALUS. Additional photography by DAVID SWANSON. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/17/23. The saga of...
ComicBook
Disney and Pixar Movies Get Disney100 Edition Steelbooks and Slipcover Sets
Disney will re-release beloved classic animated movies from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar in celebration of the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. As part of the company-wide, year-long Disney100 event, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment is debuting a new platinum-style series of Disney100 4K UHD steelbooks and Blu-ray slipcovers. The Disney100 editions — available exclusively at Best Buy and Walmart, respectively — highlight some of the most treasured features from each studio's library, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Frozen, Encanto, and Pixar's Toy Story, Coco, and Cars.
comicon.com
‘Star Wars: Revelations’ Glimpses The Future Of A Galaxy Far Far Away
Star Wars: Revelations gave a massive glimpse into the future and readers will get a second chance to check it out with a special second printing out this week. Written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, Pere Pérez, Emma Kubert, Justin Mason, and Paul Fry, this special one-shot found Darth Vader deep in a vision in the fires of Mustafar. Some of these visions are of the future, while others are deceiving. Continuing to explore the era immediately after Empire Strikes Back, there are a lot of stories still to tell, and Revelations are just a hint of what’s to come.
Disney World, Disneyland Make Big Customer-Friendly Changes
The Disney theme parks are making guests visits more enjoyable and a little less expensive.
Forspoken Release Date: when is Forspoken coming out?
Forspoken, the next upcoming game from Luminous Productions, was featured in today’s PlayStation Showcase a window for the release date was also announced at the end of the new trailer. Luminous Productions features a substantial amount of devs that also worked on Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV, and the lessons learned from that game seem […] The post Forspoken Release Date: when is Forspoken coming out? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
