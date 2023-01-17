Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Sporting News
What is the Q-Collar? Explaining the band NFL players like Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard wear around their neck
If you've tuned in to an NFL game recently, you may have noticed something interesting around the necks of NFL players. No, it's not jewelry, but something that might be the new wave in head injury prevention: the Q-Collar. The Q-Collar is the latest attempt in head injury prevention, but...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Jaguars free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The Jaguars might still be riding the energy from their historic comeback win over the Chargers in the wild-card round, but they can't afford to start the same way in Kansas City. What worked against a Chargers team prone to late-game collapses likely won't against Patrick Mahomes, who has never...
Saints make big coaching decision
After a season in which they fared 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, the New Orleans Saints have begun to tinker with their coaching staff. The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive assistant Dan Roushar, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Some early morning news…. The Saints begin offseason Read more... The post Saints make big coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens Have Signed Wide Receiver To Futures Deal
The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Andy Isabella on a reserve/futures deal, per NFL insider Field Yates. Isabella joined the Ravens' practice squad roster after getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals in October. He was activated for two regular-season games and the team's Wild Card ...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
Sporting News
Why Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is obsessed with ice cream: 'I just want plain vanilla’
Everyone loves ice cream. Not everyone loves ice cream like Jaguars coach Doug Pederson loves ice cream. Pederson made post-practice ice cream a staple of the Eagles' routine during his five seasons as Philadelphia's head coach, and the tradition has carried over to Jacksonville. The ice cream tradition has helped...
Sporting News
Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game
When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
Sporting News
Brian Daboll coaching timeline: How Giants head coach climbed the ranks from Alabama to Bills to Big Apple
Giants coach Brian Daboll is presented with a unique opportunity in the NFC divisional playoffs against the rival Eagles. In the Super Bowl era, only three Giants coaches have won multiple playoff games. Daboll has a chance to join that group in his first season. So, yeah, Daboll is more...
Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game faces winter weather challenges in Kansas City
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a taste of some winter temperatures – for Florida – in last week's Wild Card playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, this week when the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round in Missouri, they'll truly experience a winter weather playoff game.
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday's divisional doubleheader
A new rivalry is born on the same day as an old one is rekindled. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars continue streaking into Kansas City. Jacksonville has won six in a row and will take on the equally hot Chiefs, who were only slowed down by a first-round bye. This...
Sporting News
Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions
The Panthers search for a new head coach could land them into hot water. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Carolina's hunt for a new skipper is in violation of NFL rules on inclusivity. The violation stems from the involvement of Nicole Tepper, wife of owner David Tepper and CAO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. Per Jones, Nicole Tepper has failed to complete the mandatory hiring training needed for her to take part in interviews as of Tuesday night.
Sporting News
NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 divisional game
The first round of the NFL playoffs is in the books. Wild-card weekend provided plenty of action to kick off the postseason, including a 27-point comeback, a rookie QB showing out and potentially the final game ever for the GOAT. The chaos does not end, as the divisional round starts...
Comments / 1