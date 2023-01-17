ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe challenges Grizzlies, Ja Morant's father in confrontation at Lakers game: 'I bet you won't'

On Friday, the trash talk between the Lakers and Grizzlies took a twist that no one expected. Last year, Memphis' chatter struck a nerve with LeBron James. This time around, the Grizzlies' trash talk reached Fox Sports personality (and LeBron superfan) Shannon Sharpe. The result? A halftime confrontation that involved Sharpe, Memphis' entire roster and Ja Morant's father, Tee.
Sporting News

How long is Christian Wood out? Thumb injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavs forward

The Mavericks just took another hit to their frontcourt depth. Dallas will be without Christian Wood for an upcoming stretch of games after the 27-year-old forward suffered a thumb injury. The Mavericks were already missing Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from a hamstring tear, so head coach Jason Kidd will be once again be forced to tweak his rotation.
Sporting News

NBA jersey sales rankings: Warriors' Stephen Curry takes top spot on list from Lakers' LeBron James

The West Coast is the best coast when it comes to moving NBA merchandise. On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed the most popular jersey and team merchandise lists. The Warriors and Lakers are once again the two most popular teams in the league in terms of NBA store sales, and their star players are leading the way.
