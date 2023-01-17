Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant
An altercation broke out between Shannon Sharpe and some Memphis Grizzlies players during halftime of Friday night’s game between the Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Sharpe, who is a TV host for FOX Sports, got into a shouting match with Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Sharpe told Brooks he was too small to... The post Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe challenges Grizzlies, Ja Morant's father in confrontation at Lakers game: 'I bet you won't'
On Friday, the trash talk between the Lakers and Grizzlies took a twist that no one expected. Last year, Memphis' chatter struck a nerve with LeBron James. This time around, the Grizzlies' trash talk reached Fox Sports personality (and LeBron superfan) Shannon Sharpe. The result? A halftime confrontation that involved Sharpe, Memphis' entire roster and Ja Morant's father, Tee.
Sporting News
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
Sporting News
How long is Christian Wood out? Thumb injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavs forward
The Mavericks just took another hit to their frontcourt depth. Dallas will be without Christian Wood for an upcoming stretch of games after the 27-year-old forward suffered a thumb injury. The Mavericks were already missing Maxi Kleber, who is recovering from a hamstring tear, so head coach Jason Kidd will be once again be forced to tweak his rotation.
Sporting News
Kevin Durant trade regret rankings: Where do Raptors, Suns land among teams that missed out on Nets star?
The rumor mill has been quiet with only three weeks to go before the 2023 trade deadline. Sure, there have been the occasional tidbits about Bojan Bogdanovic or Jakob Poeltl, but at the moment, stars aren't available. For the teams that are hoping to land a franchise-changing talent, the best...
Sporting News
NBA jersey sales rankings: Warriors' Stephen Curry takes top spot on list from Lakers' LeBron James
The West Coast is the best coast when it comes to moving NBA merchandise. On Friday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association revealed the most popular jersey and team merchandise lists. The Warriors and Lakers are once again the two most popular teams in the league in terms of NBA store sales, and their star players are leading the way.
Sporting News
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Jayson Tatum: Warriors vs. Celtics start time, TV channel, live stream
If Martin Luther King Jr. Day was any sort of a preview of this game, you'll want to tune in. Warriors star Stephen Curry and Celtics star Jayson Tatum both put on a show on the holiday, erupting for over 40 points apiece. Curry went off for 41 points with...
Comments / 0