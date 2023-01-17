Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
webisjericho.com
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin Did Something In AEW That WCW Wouldn't Have Allowed
The wrestling world is constantly evolving and adapting, and not just in terms of the in-ring work. Behind-the-scenes culture has also shifted, and Tony Schiavone is someone who has been able to witness it during his many years in the business. On his latest "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin's recent pre-match videos as an example.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Khan Gives Clarity On Vince McMahon's Plan To Sell WWE
Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board just months after announcing his retirement due to several disturbing issues resulting in his departure. With his return came the report that the WWE's CEO and Chairman of 40 years came back intending to sell his company, despite many fearful of McMahon returning to retake over creative and daily decision-making for WWE. To add even more confusion to the situation, Vince's daughter Stephanie stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, a role she took on alongside Nick Khan while he was away, with several other members within the company and board stepping away as well. With Stephanie gone, Khan has taken on the full-time role as CEO of the company and is doing his best to make WWE's intentions of a sale clear.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Wants Daughter To Wrestle Top WWE Star
Santino Marella may be known for his hilarious performances in the 2000s and 2010s, but nowadays the retired wrestler has embraced his role as the father of WWE's next potential female star. Marella's daughter, WWE's Arianna Grace, joined his former employer's developmental "WWE NXT" brand in early 2022 after a short stint on the independent circuit. Grace got her first win in August, but was quickly sidelined with a knee injury in October, from which she's still recovering.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Comments / 0