CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Tuesday that a continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court determined that the prosecution of Rodney Lewis, 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO