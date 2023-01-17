Read full article on original website
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.In this week’s episode, we continue our series about managing your money in 2023 with a conversation about homebuying and selling.Check out this episode on any of these platforms:Apple PodcastsSpotifyOur takeTo get a sense of what 2023 might hold for potential home buyers and sellers, it’s helpful to reflect on what the housing market was like in 1981. Much like today, high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory deterred people from buying and listing homes.But we overcame the housing crisis of the ’80s, and there are signs some of our current challenges are easing. The Federal Reserve has hinted more rate hikes are coming in 2023 — but at a less aggressive pace than we saw in 2022. Though there is still a shortage of affordable housing, we could see lower mortgage rates this year.Negotiating a rate buydown is a strategy buyers can use to lower their interest rate. A rate buydown reduces your mortgage payment by temporarily cutting the interest rate; the difference between the actual rate and the buydown rate is usually paid for by the seller.A rate buydown benefits the seller, too, because it can help them move their home off the market. Getting the house move-in ready and pricing it reasonably may also shorten the time between listing and closing.Our tipsBuying and selling are more challenging this year. More houses are on the market, but they’re taking longer to sell as higher interest rates cut into demand.Sellers, put in the work. To sell your house this year, make it move-in ready, price it reasonably and be patient because it may take longer to sell.Buyers, consider asking for a rate buydown. This can be a helpful way to strike a deal with a seller who doesn’t want to cut the price.Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.After years of being in debt, Rachel Kramer Bussel came to a realization: “If I don’t become proactive about it, I will be in debt for the rest of my life.” For Bussel, a freelance writer near Atlantic City, New Jersey, that meant scaling back spending and putting any available money toward the debt principal.“Starting to see it go in the right direction helped me amp it up,” she says. “I felt like, maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Bussel, whose debt came from credit cards, student loans and back taxes, finally paid off all of her debt, which at one point exceeded $100,000, in 2020.Paying off debt is a common goal as the new year kicks off. Bills for holiday shopping and other end-of-year spending often come due in January, and this year, rising interest rates make debt increasingly expensive. According to the Federal Reserve, revolving debt, which includes credit card balances, continued to rise throughout 2022, increasing at an annual rate of 10.4% as of October, the most recent numbers available.To attack your debt this month, try these strategies:Look back, then forwardElaine Grogan Luttrull, a financial educator and counselor in Dublin, Ohio, says that before making a plan to pay off the debt, it helps to reflect on how it came to be in the first place. “Was it pressure? Excitement? Habits? Explore what triggers led to this debt, and sit with the emotion for a moment,” she says.“Let’s not berate ourselves but be solution-focused,” she adds. Skipping that introspective step can make it hard to start taking action, she says, because it’s easy to dwell on just feeling bad about previous choices.Get organizedListing all of your debt with the accompanying interest rates helps you get organized and decide what to pay off first, Luttrull says. She suggests starting with the debt that carries the highest interest rate, also known as the debt avalanche method, but other people prefer to use the debt snowball method, where you start with the smallest debts first.Next, look for money in your budget to redirect toward the debt payments. Luttrull says that if your student loan payments are paused, you could use that money to pay down credit card debt, for example. You can also look for lower-cost ways to socialize with friends, such as hosting game nights or going for a hike.Emma Johnson, founder of the website wealthysinglemommy.com, suggests combing through all of your banking and credit card statements to identify recurring costs you can immediately cut. Streaming services, gym memberships and cable bills are popular targets. “Do a New Year’s ‘spring cleaning.’ What can you adjust?” she asks.Earn extra moneyWith budgets so tight amid inflation, earning extra money could be the best option for finding the cash to pay off debt. Cedric Nash, author of “Why Should White Guys Have All the Wealth?” and founder of the nonprofit Black Wealth Summit, says that in our tech-heavy world, options abound: “There’s loads you can do from your living room. If you have technical skills, you could be a computer technician, or if you’re good at math, tutors are getting paid over $100 an hour. Look at your skill set, then use it to tackle a portion of your debt and to grow your wealth.”Nash, who is based in St. Petersburg, Florida, says his friends earn side incomes doing everything from deejaying to hanging Christmas lights.Consider consolidating your debtIf you can qualify for a credit card with a 0% introductory annual percentage rate, then transferring your existing credit card debt onto that card can give you more time to pay it off without accruing additional interest, says Matt Elliott, a certified financial planner and the founder of Pulse Financial Planning in Rochester, Minnesota. You could also consider seeking out a personal loan with a lower APR than that of your cards.“If you have decent credit, it could be an opportunity to reduce the cost of interest to transfer the balance to a 0% credit card or a personal loan with a lower interest rate,” he says.Build in rewards and new traditionsRewarding yourself as you achieve milestones, such as paying off a credit card, is an essential piece of staying motivated, Nash says. “No one likes to pay bills all the time, so we need a rewards system.” That could mean going on a trip or making a long-awaited purchase (as long as it doesn’t add to your debt). To keep debt at bay as the year progresses, Johnson suggests starting some new traditions: Instead of gifts on Valentine’s Day, for example, she writes her children custom love poems. “It’s really meaningful, and they expect it now. And it’s free.”This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
