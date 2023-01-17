Read full article on original website
PBL boys basketball loses 52-34 to Monticello
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 52-34 to Monticello on Friday. Kayden Snelling made a basket to give PBL (3-17, 0-4 Illini Prairie Conference) an early 2-0 lead before Trey Welter drained a 3-pointer to give Monticello (13-7, 2-1) a 3-2 lead. A free throw by Jeremiah Ager tied the game at 3-3 with 6:17 left in the first quarter before a basket by Snelling and another free throw by Ager gave the Panthers a 6-3 lead.
GCMS boys basketball loses 46-36 to Eureka in HOIC Tourney semifinals
GCMS 11 8 6 11 — 36 EUR 11 10 10 15 — 46 Ty Cribbett 1-0-3, Brayden Elliott 2-0-4, Seth Kollross 3-4-10, Zach Barnes 5-0-11, Kellan Fanson 4-0-8, Seth Barnes 0-0-0, Chase Minion 0-0-0. Totals 15-4-36. Eureka (16-3) Justis Bachman 0-1-1, Mason Schoolcraft 0-0-0, Luke Martin 0-0-0,...
GCMS girls basketball loses 36-34 to Fisher in HOIC Tourney consolation semifinals
EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 36-34 to Fisher in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament consolation semifinals on Wednesday. Mallory Rosendahl had nine points for GCMS (7-16) while Savannah Shumate had six points. Lizzie Giroux, Reagan Tompkins and Cally Kroon each had...
GCMS JV boys basketball loses 31-27 to Lexington in tourney title game
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team lost 31-27 to Lexington in the championship game of a tournament in LeRoy on Wednesday. The Falcons outscored Lexington 15-4 in the first half, but the Minutemen gained the lead via a 27-12 advantage in the second half. Spencer...
GCMS boys basketball defeats Tremont in HOIC Tourney quarterfinals
BLOOMINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 52-34 over Tremont in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament on Tuesday. In the second quarter, GCMS outscored Tremont 13-8 to break a 7-7 tie as Chase Minion scored six points during the quarter while Zach Barnes scored five points and Ty Cribbett had two points.
PBL JV boys basketball wins 52-49 over Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 52-49 over Pontiac on Tuesday. With the win, PBL improved to 8-3. After falling behind 19-7 in the first quarter, PBL outscored Pontiac 16-9, 13-12 and 16-9 in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. Bryar Cosgrove finished with...
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 41-26 over Iroquois West
GILMAN – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 41-26 over Iroquois West on Thursday. Addison Lucht had 24 points, five rebounds and eight steals while Brooklyn Stadeli had six points and eight rebounds and Mikayla Knake had three points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Obituary: Beverly Spears
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Beverly Louise Spears, 73, of Paintsville, Ky., formerly of Paxton, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Paintsville ARH Hospital. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later time. The Jones-Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Ky., was entrusted with funeral arrangements. She was born...
Obituary: Mary Davis
Mary Alice Davis, 74, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 8:20 pm on January 16, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born, July 24,1948 in Bloomington, IL a daughter of Richard and Hyral (Holt) James. Mary graduated from Gibson City High School in 1966. She married Gary Davis on Sept 16,1966 in Rossville, IL.
Obituary: Barbara A. Kaley
BEMENT — Barbara A. Kaley, 95, of Bement, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington, S.C. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the church. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bement is handling arrangements.
GOP chairmen to interview candidates to fill Bennett’s old seat in Illinois House
GIBSON CITY — Republican party chairmen from the seven counties that comprise the 106th Illinois House District — including Ford County’s Jeff Orr — met remotely via the Zoom app Wednesday night with the GOP House Caucus’ lawyer to discuss the process of filling the 106th District seat formerly held by Tom Bennett.
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cannabis, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Alexander J. Wilson, 21, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received an anonymous tip that Wilson was wanted on the warrant and was at the Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. After arriving in the area, police located the vehicle at the Village Pantry, about three blocks to the north of the Dollar General, where Wilson was arrested without incident.
