Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Orlando wants to limit operational hours for downtown bars: What it means for bars outside downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is considering putting in a new rule that would limit operational hours for bars and nightclubs downtown. As FOX 35 News reported, bars would have to pay hefty security fees in order to continue serving alcohol after midnight. Currently, they can serve until 2:00 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
fox35orlando.com
65th annual Daytona 500 is sold out, but there are other ticket opportunities available
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The stands will be packed in February at the 65th annual Daytona 500. Officials announced Tuesday that grandstand seats and camping for the big race have officially sold out, but don't worry – there are still other opportunities to see the big race in person.
fox35orlando.com
Travelers say Orlando International new Terminal C is to much walking
Significant renovations may come to Orlando International after travelers say the walking is too much to bear. Moving walkways have been suggested but the airport may not be wide enough.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 20, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see an increasing chance for showers on Saturday as a stationary front settles over the region. The good news is that Sunday will prove to be a beautiful.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring weekend rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82degrees | Rain: 60%. Weak cold front will move through the area. Skies will respond with a mix of suns and clouds. Highs will remain warm with mid-upper 70s on tap inland, cooler and closer to 70 along the Volusia and Flagler beaches, mid-upper 70s in coastal Brevard County.
fox35orlando.com
Florida farm growing tobacco for American Cigars
At Florida Sun Grown Tobacco Farm in Clermont, you're transported back in time about 100 years when the see the operation in its full glory. Inside a barn, leaves are sewn, strung, hung, and cured. After about 90 days, the crop is delivered to the J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Tampa.
fox35orlando.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said. Daytona Beach's economic leaders believe it is a good fit for a mall that has changed drastically...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window
A couple in New Smyrna Beach saw something they will never forget. It happened as Andrew Johnston and Megan Seamans said they were going through the process of moving into their new place in New Smyrna.
fox35orlando.com
Feel the need for speed? Take your car for a spin at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Do you feel the need for speed? Well, NASCAR may have just the trip. The NASCAR Foundation is once again holding its "License to Drive Track Laps" at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, allowing participants to take their personal set of wheels around the iconic track.
fox35orlando.com
Start your engines! NASCAR fans can take their own cars for laps around Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ever wonder what it feels like to be behind the wheel on Daytona's iconic racetrack? Well, NASCAR is giving fans a chance to take their own vehicles for a couple of laps on the Daytona International Speedway!. On Monday, Jan. 23, the NASCAR Foundation is hosting...
fox35orlando.com
"He’s my angel he’s my saving grace:" Sanford bartender talks about boyfriend saving her life
SANFORD, Fla. - A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. She's speaking out about what happened. "I have 3 kids at home. I thought I was going to die, and my 3 kids wouldn’t have a mother anymore," said bartender Chelsea Putnam.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
fox35orlando.com
UCF football player, woman arrested in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers have arrested two people – including a University of Central Florida student – in a violent home invasion that allegedly happened at a downtown high-rise earlier this month. Police are still searching for two more suspects. On the afternoon of Jan....
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
fox35orlando.com
Body recovered from lake in Kissimmee after person entered pond: Deputies
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A body was recovered from a Kissimmee pond after dive teams responded to a report of someone entering a pond on Tuesday. Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the body was that of an older female. No other information on the woman's identity has been released. "There...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot at intersection near Orlando elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orlando. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's just a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School. Police say they're trying...
Comments / 0