Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
Man dies, three others hurt in crash near St. Louis casino; driver at fault stole car
ST. LOUIS – One person has died, and three others are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon near the River City Casino in south St. Louis. Police say the driver at fault stole a car and crashed while avoiding a traffic stop. The crash involved five people between three...
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges
SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem
One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
Early morning crash on Winnebago Street leads to search for missing driver
At about 3:30 a.m. this morning, authorities discovered a single-car crash on Winnebago Street near South Grand.
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Salem man pleads guilty to eight car burglaries
A 19-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to eight car burglaries on a single night in Salem last September. Branden Powell of South Franklin was placed on 30 months second chance probation, with drug and alcohol evaluation as well as recommended treatment and abstention with random testing. He was also ordered to complete 30 hours of public service work. A February 21st hearing has been set to determine restitution.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
Illinois man facing murder charges in shooting death of man trying to steal car in Soulard
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Sauget, Illinois, man in a fatal shooting that occurred in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood in early January. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brett Kress, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal...
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
