How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
ABC News
US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
DETROIT -- The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles. The official, Jennifer Homendy, raised the issue in a speech in Washington to the Transportation Research Board. She noted, by way of...
msn.com
The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)
Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
How Feasible Is Green Hydrogen?
Preliminary tests with green hydrogen-powered fuel networks have shown promising results, and hydrogen-powered vehicles are already on our roads.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Announces Solar Plant for Manufacturing Facility in Spain
Ford is looking to the future with a new solar power plant at its Almussafes manufacturing facilities in Valencia, Spain. By 2035, Ford is committed to having zero emissions electric vehicles for all vehicle sales in Europe and targets carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities and suppliers. This latest initiative, which began operating in late 2022, highlights the company’s on-going drive to meet that commitment.
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
Could hydrogen fuel-cell tech replace aircraft jet engines?
Airbus recently announced that it’s planning to design, build, and demonstrate a “megawatt-class propulsion system” intended for a large-scale passenger aircraft, featuring hydrogen fuel-cell tech with cryogenic hydrogen storage, in less than four years. This doesn’t mean that a hydrogen fuel-cell jumbo-airliner is on the way in...
insideevs.com
Here’s How Tesla’s Battery Passport Proof-Of-Concept Looks Like
Tesla and Audi have released their first battery passport proofs-of-concept, as part of the Global Battery Alliance’s (GAB) efforts to show customers where the materials in the cells came from. Launched on January 18 at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the two automakers’ battery...
ship-technology.com
TMC to deliver marine compressed air system for seven LNG carriers
The carriers are being built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for Mitsui OSK Lines. Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has chosen TMC Compressors (TMC), a company based in Oslo, Norway, for the delivery of a marine compressed air system for seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The seven...
Autoblog
Redwood Materials CEO: Electrify everything but recycle the batteries
The number of EVs on the road is exploding, but with that growth comes literal tons of mining and raw material extraction. This can be devastating to the environment, and the speed at which that extraction is growing can be mind-boggling. Redwood Materials, an early and significant player in the battery recycling space, has solutions to some of those issues, but they’re not going to be easy to achieve. Company founder and CEO JB Straubel talked with MIT Technology Review about Redwood and his views on where battery recycling is heading.
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it | Zoe Williams
For a couple of days this month, wind power supplied over half the UK’s electricity. You wouldn’t know it, says Guardian columnist Zoe Williams
Exxon’s predictions about the climate crisis may have increased its legal peril
Further revelations of the extent of Exxon’s historical knowledge of the unfolding climate crisis may have deepened the legal peril faced by the oil giant, with several US states suing the company for alleged deception, claiming their cases have now been strengthened. A research paper published last week found...
