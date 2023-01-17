ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna tour coming to Pittsburgh for first time since 2012

By John Lynch
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Madonna will be going on tour in 2023 with the Celebration Tour which will make a stop in Pittsburgh.

The tour is expected to highlight her greatest hits of the past 40 years. Special guests on the tour include Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue, who was the winner of season eight of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Top concerts coming to West Virginia in 2023

Madonna will be performing at the PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Aug. 7.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. to the general public, and Icon Pre-Sale starts Monday, Jan. 23. You can purchase tickets here .

The last time Madonna was in Pittsburgh was in 2012.

