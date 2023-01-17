Read full article on original website
Ellsworth’s Abby Radel Voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Abby Radel who was voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week in another close vote! There were just under 8500 votes cast this week. We had 11 strong nominees. They were. Elyannah Briggs - Old Town Indoor Track - As a freshman Elyannah...
Brianna Townsend from Nokomis Has Quite the Day on Thursday January 19
You could excuse Brianna Townsend from Nokomis High School in Newport if she had difficulty sleeping last night, as she had quite the day on Thursday, January 19th. First, the senior signed her Letter of Intent to play Field Hockey at the University of Maine earlier in the day. Then...
Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-32 [STATS]
The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-32 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday night, January 17th. Old Town led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Old Town...
Nokomis Girls Beat Brewer 60-35 [STATS]
The Nokomis Girls were trailing 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter then went on a 21-2 run in the 2nd Quarter and beat the Brewer Witches 60-35 in Newport on Thursday, January 19th. Nokomis led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-21 at the end...
Orono Boys Too Much for John Bapst – Win 51-42 [STATS]
The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated John Bapst 51-42 on Tuesday night, January 17th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Orono led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town Girls Escape with Win – Beat MDI 41-37 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Old Town Girls Basketball Team remained unbeaten, escaping with a 41-37 win over the MDI Trojans on Wednesday night, January 18th in Bar Harbor. The Coyotes led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Old Town 10-8 in the 2nd Quarter to cut the lead to 19-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Mollie Gray's 3-pointer from the left wing with no time left in the 3rd Quarter made the score 31-31. In the 4th Quarter, Old Town led 39-37 when MDI was forced to foul with 3 seconds left, and Saige Evans sank the 1 and 1 to give the Coyotes the win.
Bangor Tourney 2023 Schedule
Fans of High School Basketball will have to pay a little attention to the schedule for the February 2023, as the Maine Principal's Association has made major changes to the popular event!. Friday, is now a 4 game session. Saturday and Monday will be 2 4-game sessions, with 8 games...
Washington Academy Raiders Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Washington Academy Raiders visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
Maine Men’s Basketball Drops 8th in a Row – Fall to Vermont 66-45
The Maine Men's Basketball Team dropped their 8th game in a row, falling to the University of Vermont, 66-45, on Thursday, January 19th. Vermont led 36-20 at the Half. Maine was led by Gedi Juozapaitis with 13 points while LeChaun DuHart with 11 points. Maine had 14 turnovers and shot...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
foxbangor.com
New hibachi-style restaurant to open in Ellsworth soon
ELLSWORTH– If you live or shop in the Ellsworth area, a new place to dine is set to open. Crazy Sumo, a hibachi-style restaurant has taken over where Denny’s used to be. They had an invite-only soft opening Thursday night. They have been training staff and doing finishing touches all week.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
Live Version of Popular National Show Coming to Waterville, Maine, Opera House
Honestly, we're pretty lucky in Maine when it comes to entertainment. From the State Theatre, AURA, Merrill Auditorium, and the Cross Insurance Arena all basically within a mile from each other in Portland (hell, AURA and the Arena are right next door to each other), to The Strand Theatre in Rockland and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick -- we're stacked.
foxbangor.com
Bangor School Department implements new emergency alert system
BANGOR — Bangor schools are introducing a new emergency alert system in an effort to keep students and teachers safe. As the latest step in ongoing safety efforts, the Bangor School Department announced the launch of a new emergency alert system. The department partnered with Centegix, an incident response...
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
Bad News – Good News for Southwest Harbor
A little less than a year after SIPS Restuarant closed for good in Southwest Harbor (April 15, 2022), the owners of SIPS 2.0 announced that they would be closing for good too. They are having a "Restaurant Unload Sale" this Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21 with everything half off. This includes all remaining prepared food, equipment, pantry items, kitchen utensils etc. They will be open between 10 a.m and 2 p.m each day.
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
