Rochester Real Beer Expo at Frontier Field in June

By Dan Gross, Gio Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are teaming up with the Business Association of the South Wedge Area (BASWA) to host the eleventh edition of the Rochester Real Beer Expo.

The Expo will take place at Innovative Field on Saturday, June 10 and will feature 65 local breweries, cideries, kombucha producers, and other craft beverage makers. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for sale.

“We are thrilled to be able to host the Rochester Real Beer Expo at Innovative Field,” Red Wings President Naomi Silver said. “The festival is a great way to showcase the best of the Rochester beer scene, and to support the community at the same time. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy some of the best craft beers in the region and do it locally right here at our beautiful facility in downtown Rochester.”

The BAWSA says they support the enrichment of a vibrant neighborhood near the area of Innovative Field. The expo will be curated by Will Cleveland, who is taking the reins this year.

The public will be able to vote on what breweries will be featured at the Expo starting on March 1.

Tickets will be available starting on February 15, with both VIP and general admission options. Tickets can be purchased at the Red Wings box office and the event website .

