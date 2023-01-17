ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Indiana man sentenced for trafficking meth to Cortland

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An Indiana man has been sentenced for his role in trafficking methamphetamine to a drug dealer in Cortland.

57-year-old John Rice of Crawfordsville, Indiana, pled guilty in federal court to supplying Kyle Leeper, of Cortland, with over 50 grams of meth and a handgun in part of a drug trafficking conspiracy that included individuals in Indiana, Cortland, and Los Angeles.

Last Thursday, Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

In November, Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the murder of a California man who was also involved in the conspiracy.

NewsChannel 36

Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing

UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
BIG FLATS, NY
WBRE

11 grams of meth seized in traffic stop

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23

Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Sheriff’s Office And Homer Schools Are Reporting Phone Issues

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Homer School District are experiencing phone issues. In a press release this morning from the sheriff’s office, they say that around 9 am they started to receive reports of internet phone issues and outages. If you must contact the office call the dispatch center at 607-753-3311.
HOMER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

