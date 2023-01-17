ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Jon Long
3d ago

Welcome to the new Portland, Oregon or Chicago or LA or New York! I hate to keep it political, but these never happened until Janet Mills….

Reply
2
 

newscentermaine.com

Police make arrest in shooting on South Street in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police have made an arrest in connection with gunshots fired in Biddeford on Tuesday. Around 2:45 a.m., Biddeford police received a call reporting gunshots heard in the area of 61 and 63 South St., a news release from the Biddeford Police Department said Tuesday. When officers...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Portland calls a parking ban in spite of efforts to avoid one

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland tried to avoid a Friday night parking ban by asking residents to voluntarily move their cars off the street on Thursday night. In spite of those efforts, as snow accumulated into the late afternoon, the city called a snow ban. Restaurant workers say the restriction...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Citywide parking ban declared for Portland Friday night

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland has declared a citywide parking ban beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. The ban follows the city asking residents to park off the street voluntarily on Thursday before snow began to fall. According to the city, the voluntary off-street parking was an...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland Police respond to alarming spike of overdoses

PORTLAND, Maine — Officials at Portland Police are reporting an alarming and sharp increase in the number of overdoses they are responding to. The Department has responded to 37 overdoses in 2023, with six deaths. Now, city officials are asking Portland residents to stay ready to respond in the...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Saco man arrested for alleged shooting incident in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department says a Saco man has been arrested for an alleged shooting incident on Tuesday. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61 and 63 South Street. No one was injured in the shooting.
BIDDEFORD, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Crash into Building on Narragansett Street Rte 202

On Jan. 4, at about 10:15 a.m., Bartley McNeel, 65, of Westbrook was headed south on Narragansett Street (Rt. 202) when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a car driven by Gary Lique, 55, of Bellows Falls, Vermont. McNeil was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Lique nor his two passengers were injured.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

$15,000 Reward for Missing Maine Woman From Cold Case

13 years ago Darien Richardson and her boyfriend Corey Girard were sleeping at there Portland apartment when intruders came in and shot them, according to News Center Maine. This took place on January 8, 2010 at 25 Rackleff St. Portland Police Department is now asking for your help to try to solve this 13-year-old cold case crime.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Speed reduced on Maine Turnpike as snow coats Maine

A storm dumped heavy snow across Maine overnight Friday, leaving a messy morning commute for drivers. The Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire line to the end of the Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph due to conditions. Motorists are being asked to travel with caution and adjust their...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE

