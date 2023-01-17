ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cooler and cloudy Tuesday

By Tyler Ryan
 3 days ago

Good morning QCA. As we kick things off this Tuesday morning, things will be noticeably cooler compared to Monday. Highs today will top out in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s but with the breezy winds, feel like temps will range in the lower 30’s.

Our next weather maker is expected to arrive on Wednesday and all precip types will be on the table from rain, snow, and a mix. We are still trending toward more rain than snow but a few slick spots will be possible. Most accumulation stays NW of the Quad Cities.

