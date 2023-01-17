ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs today: TV Channel, Radio, Stream, Odds, Spread Injuries for the Divisional Round of the Playoffs

After hosting two consecutive games at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the toughest NFL venues to play at. Head coach Doug Pederson met with the local media ahead of the matchup and talked about the hurdles that come with being on the road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
