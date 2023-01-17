Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Last Chance! Bet $10, Win $350 if Jags Score ONE TD vs Chiefs
The Jaguars’ incredible run heads to Kansas City today as Trevor Lawrence hopes to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Jacksonville has a TD in 13 consecutive games. If they score at least ONE TD vs. the Chiefs, you’ll turn $10 into $350 thanks to DraftKings and FanDuel’s fantastic promo!
NFL Best Bet Today: Bet $5, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes Throws for ONE YARD vs Jags
The first game of the Divisional Round kicks off today between the Chiefs and Jaguars in Kansas City. DraftKings Sportsbook is starting the weekend in style with a spectacular NFL promo: Bet $5, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes throws for at least ONE YARD vs. the Jags! What’s more, you don’t even need to win your bet!
Jaguars vs. Chiefs 5 bold predictions for Divisional Round of Playoffs
If you have told someone right after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 that both teams would face each other for a rematch in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, you would have most likely gotten a black stare but that’s precisely what’s going to happen.
How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs today: TV Channel, Radio, Stream, Odds, Spread Injuries for the Divisional Round of the Playoffs
After hosting two consecutive games at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the toughest NFL venues to play at. Head coach Doug Pederson met with the local media ahead of the matchup and talked about the hurdles that come with being on the road.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0