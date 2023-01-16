ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DeSantis: $100M awarded to restore Florida beaches after hurricanes Ian, Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Sixteen counties across Florida damaged by hurricanes Ian and Nicole will receive $100 million for beach erosion projects, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday afternoon in Daytona Beach Shores. The reward will help restore the sand to beaches along Florida's coastline. In a statement,...
FLORIDA STATE

