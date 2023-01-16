Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
New option for vision correction (FCL Jan. 18, 2023)
When it comes to vision correction, deciding what’s best for your eyes can be difficult. EVO ICL lenses are easy to implant in the eye because of the soft and flexible structure. You won’t even know it’s there other than the fact that you have great vision. EVO ICL can treat a wide range of prescriptions, from -3 to -20 diopters. Visit evoicl.com for more information.
First Coast News
How to move in 30 days (FCL Jan. 18, 2023)
Getting organized before a move has benefits. According to a 2016 study by Wakefield Research for SpareFoot, more than 50% of us describe our homes as cluttered and 61% believe moving is the best opportunity to declutter. Things that are in their right homes when you pack will be packed together. Boxes that are clearly marked with related contents and room destination will be unpacked sooner. And less stuff means less moving and storage expenses! Visit zenyourden.com for more information.
Comments / 0