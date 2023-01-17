Read full article on original website
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Stepping Through History: Pittsburghers Reflect on City Steps
Steps and steam hammers. Steps and polio. The Titanic. Porky Chedwick, and the World Series. These are a few associations Pittsburghers made when recalling their memories for my article, “Stepping through History on Pittsburgh’s Public Stairways” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Pennsylvania History Magazine. All...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park
It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit confronts the past, dreams of a liberated future
In the fight for racial justice in Pittsburgh, one annual event has worked to give people the tools and facilitate conversations about how to properly confront the issue — the Racial Justice Summit. For its 25th year, the Summit will continue this mission with a new set of workshops, panels, and more.
pghcitypaper.com
Lynn Cullen Live: ROADTRIP!!! Lynn talks with Susan and Bill as they drive to Pittsburgh (01-17-23)
ROADTRIP!!! Susan and their brother Bill are en route to Pittsburgh and they call in from the car so they can talk to Lynn and discuss Biden’s document fiasco, Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto, and Artificial Intelligence computers writing papers for people.
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
wtae.com
Flames seen shooting out of Pittsburgh home
Flames were seen shooting from the front door of a home in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to Montclair Street around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood. Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him."I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.Pittsburgh Police pulled over...
Slain Monroeville teen remembered as 'sweetest person'
Eloisa Creighton has read the flood of online comments and social media posts about her grandson, Aceyn Ausbrook, who was shot and killed last weekend outside a Monroeville birthday party. Now, she said she wants to add her voice to the chorus. “People say it all the time, but he...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Tuesday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive for an 11 round ShotSpotter alert just after 8 p.m. First responders found one male victim...
Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
