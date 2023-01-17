Read full article on original website
Related
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
Undercover agents for Russia asked Google how to 'disappear' from trouble. They got caught and sent to prison for years.
Iranian-born Swedish brothers were handed down lengthy prison sentences after they were convicted of spying on Sweden for 10 years.
George Santos says his mom was at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Records show she wasn't even in the country, the Forward reports.
The embattled New York Republican wrote on his campaign website that his mother was "in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001."
Comments / 0