2023 Economic Outlook Seminar covers inflation, recession
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana's 2023 Economic Outlook Seminar kicks off its tour across the Treasure State next Tuesday. The seminar covers topics including inflation, strained labor and housing markets, the pandemic and how it ties into more people moving to Montana. Registration is required, costing $90 per...
Montana proposes restricting Medicaid-funded abortions
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is...
Montana VA to host virtual event for veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — A virtual Veterans Experience Action Center event is coming up this Tuesday through Thursday. The VA Veteran Experience Office and the Montana VA Health Care System will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The event allows Montana veterans to get one-on-one...
Climate advocates hold rally at Montana Capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Climate activists rallied at the Montana State Capitol in Helena Friday afternoon. Montana climate groups, legislators, faith community leaders and tribal representatives united to host the Protect Our Home Climate Advocacy Day, hoping to inspire locals of all ages and backgrounds to engage in the Democratic process and movement.
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount...
Growth in travel prompts goals for safer roadways
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Transportation experts say the Treasure State experienced growth in population, economics and vehicle travel in 2022. Montana's population is now 22% higher than it was 20 years ago In that same timeframe, vehicle travel increased 30%. While travel dipped during the early stages of the pandemic,...
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Five child welfare bills to watch this legislative session
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers, advocates and the state health department are poised to consider dozens of bills during the 68th Legislature to reform parts of the child protection and foster care systems. Stakeholders say the issue will likely be a defining policy priority of the session and an arena well-suited for bipartisan compromise.
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
Gianforte appoints new commissioner of political practices
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte has appointed Chris Gallus to serve as the new Commissioner of Political Practices. The following was sent out by the Office of the Governor:. Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Chris Gallus to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. “Montanans...
Watch: Road Trippin' to Montana's backcountry for a snowmobiling adventure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Snowmobiling through Montana’s spectacular backcountry is a favorite wintertime sport. In this Road Trippin’ adventure, we take you to the Lolo National Forest to experience the thrill of cruising over the snow on one of Montana’s most popular snowmobile trails and the rush of catching some air in a snowmobiler’s playground.
Higher ed commissioner issues TikTok ban
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian directed all campuses in the Montana University System last week to block access to the social media app TikTok on university-run networks and to suspend all university-run TikTok accounts. The announcement brings the university system into compliance with a...
Montana Red Cross encourages public to volunteer
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Red Cross is encouraging community members to get involved with their community through volunteering. Volunteers make up nearly 90% of its workforce, according to the Red Cross. They have a lasting impact on over 500 Montanans each year after disasters and through helping communities become...
Committee tables property tax rebate bill
MISSOULA, Mont. — A tax rebate initiative in Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Budget for Montana Families suffered a major setback on Wednesday. The Montana House Taxation Committee tabled House Bill 222 during executive action in a committee meeting. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the...
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Property tax relief bill revived after being tabled
HELENA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte responded to state lawmakers' decision to push aside a bill meant to help Montana property taxpayers. In his weekly press conference on Thursday, Gianforte openly criticized a bipartisan group of legislators who voted to table his proposal to provide up to $2,000 in property tax rebates over the 2022 and 2023 tax years. Known as House Bill 222, the item has been a part of his plan to give the state’s surplus back to residents.
Snow on the way for the weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 8 PM Saturday through 5 PM Sunday for the West Glacier Region and the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the higher terrain. Snow squalls will be possible along the front overnight Saturday night, producing brief intense snow rates.
Light snow returns late tonight and tomorrow
- It's been a nice Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Over the next several hours, cloud cover will continue to fill in ahead of the next weather maker. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, much of western Montana will see light snow showers move in. Only a light accumulation of up to an inch is expected, although passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate. Showers begin to clear out by the afternoon, with only a few isolated showers in the higher terrain expected tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s/upper 20s for highs with lows anywhere from the single digits across southwest Montana to 10s and 20s elsewhere.
