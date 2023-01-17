ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Deadline for Missouri’s Largest Student Financial Aid Program Approaching

The deadline for Missouri’s largest student financial aid program is quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for the Access Missouri Grant is February 1st. Students who complete the FAFSA by the deadline are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before April 1st could still receive a grant if funding is available.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri issues December 2022 Monthly Jobs Report

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December 2022, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.7 percent in November 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 47,600 jobs from December 2021 to December 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 2.8 percent in December 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

New COVID 19 cases in Missouri fall 23 percent

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri has fallen significantly from the previous number. This week 3,923 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 5,100, that’s a drop of 23 percent. There...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Governor Parson delivers 2023 State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY – Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
MISSOURI STATE
avila.edu

Avila University Offers Accelerated Online Nursing Degree Program to Help Address Missouri’s and the Nation’s Critical Nursing Shortage

Avila University is pleased to announce it is now offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree. This degree completion program is for students with some college experience or who hold an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any field other than nursing. All students will receive a personalized degree completion plan that equips them to earn their BSN quickly and efficiently.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan

A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care.  And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri.  Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters […] The post Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
MISSOURI STATE
newsnationnow.com

Advocates speak out against new Missouri homelessness law

(NewsNation) — Sleeping on state-owned land is now a misdemeanor in Missouri after a law went into effect Jan. 1. Critics of the legislation say it stigmatizes and harms the homeless. KCUR, NPR’s member station in Kansas City, reports that “sleeping, camping, or having long-term shelter on state-owned land”...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy