Missouri issues December 2022 Monthly Jobs Report
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December 2022, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.7 percent in November 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 47,600 jobs from December 2021 to December 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 2.8 percent in December 2022.
Department of Natural Resources awards $2.6 million to electric vehicle chargers
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust. The department issued the latest awards to the following three recipients:. Francis...
New COVID 19 cases in Missouri fall 23 percent
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri has fallen significantly from the previous number. This week 3,923 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 5,100, that’s a drop of 23 percent. There...
Gov. Parson calls for action on child care shortages, workforce readiness, public safety, highway investment and high-tech manufacturing
JEFFERSON CITY — During his 2023 State of the State speech, Gov. Mike Parson addressed the big issues that matter most to Missouri workers and employers: child care access, workforce readiness, public safety, and investment in Missouri’s highway system. “Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities align with what we are...
CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Governor Parson delivers 2023 State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY – Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
Acres added to the 2023 Cover Crop Program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced the addition of 20,000 acres to the 2023 Fall Cover for Spring Savings program. The application period for the program ended on January 15, with 828 applications accounting for 182,688 acres applied for, surpassing the allotted 140,000 and setting a record for acres requested.
Attorney General Bailey’s statement on the challenge to Missouri’s Pro-Life Law
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a statement on the attempt by out-of-state lawyers to halt the trigger law that outlawed abortion in Missouri. The law went into effect on June 24, 2022 after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in...
USDA’s SNAP Benefits will soon return to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO-The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has announced that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the...
MDC reports final deer harvest for season nearly 300,000
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s 2022-2023 deer-hunting season ended Jan. 15 with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reporting a preliminary total deer harvest for the season of 299,721. Of the deer harvested, 140,736 were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks, and 131,956 were does. Top harvest counties...
Illinois Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program hits $100 million mark
SPRINGFIELD – Workers who participate in the Illinois Secure Choice retirement savings program have set aside more than $100 million of their own money for their retirement, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs has announced. The threshold signals a growing recognition that workers understand Social Security alone will not provide...
Wild Things 2023 Conference celebrates 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserves
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Wild Things 2023 Conference invites nature enthusiasts from across Illinois and beyond to gather and learn about the flora, fauna, and natural history of Illinois. The biennial conference welcomes the general public and anyone interested in the natural world – from volunteers and hobbyists, to academics and researchers, to conservation and natural resources professionals – to gather in celebration of the Illinois Nature Preserves System. Wild Things 2023 is brought to you by Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves.
House leaders voice support for Gov. Parson’s legislative priorities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican leaders in the House voiced their support for many of the top legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Mike Parson during his annual State of the State Address. House Speaker Dean Plocher, Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, and Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson said the...
Museum Learning Center will host presentation on history of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church
STE. GENEVIEVE – Fr. Nemeth will present the History of the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church at SGMLC. The history of Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church will be the subject of the next speaker presentation on Wednesday, January 25th at the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center. Father Edward Nemeth, pastor at the church, will be the featured speaker.
St. Vincent de Paul requires proof of residency
STE. GENEVIEVE – The St. Vincent de Paul in Ste. Genevieve has announced patrons will need to bring three items of mail with their current address each time you visit to pick up food. So, if you plan on going to the St. Vincent de Paul (Ste. Genevieve) food...
January 19 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE — The 7th grade Ste. Genevieve Middle School girls lost to Farmington 36-19 in the semifinals of the seventh grade conference tournament. STE GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve junior varsity topped Cape Notre Dame 44-34. Ste. Genevieve plays at Park Hills Central Friday at 7:30. Ste. Genevieve...
Kings Ball to be previewed on ‘What’s New?’
STE. GENEVIEVE — “What’s New?” January 25th Show will have information about the Kings Ball that will be held again this year at the VFW Hall in Ste Genevieve. Hosts for What’s New are Maryann Roth, Iris Vincent and Martha Resinger. The show is aired...
