Read full article on original website
Related
wcbu.org
Gordon-Booth's bill guaranteeing all Illinois workers paid leave heads to governor's desk
A bill heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk guarantees 40 hours, or five days, of paid leave for every worker in Illinois. The bill’s path to law has been lengthy and contentious since it was first introduced in 2019. State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, is a part of...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Spent $350M To Win Two Terms In Office
J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.
suntimesnews.com
House leaders voice support for Gov. Parson’s legislative priorities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican leaders in the House voiced their support for many of the top legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Mike Parson during his annual State of the State Address. House Speaker Dean Plocher, Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson, and Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson said the...
25newsnow.com
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
Wealthy Illinois Residents Would Pay More in Income Tax Under New Proposals
No matter how much money a person makes, Illinois residents all pay the same income tax rate. A pair of new proposals could change that by taking aim at the bank accounts of high earners. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of the state’s wealthiest residents, tried to move the state in...
advantagenews.com
Group: required racial bias training insulting to health care workers
A requirement for dozens of healthcare professions in Illinois to complete bias awareness training as a condition of licensure is being criticized by a medical watchdog group. As of Jan. 1, 2023, individuals in 38 health care professions in Illinois are now required to take racial bias training. The Illinois Administrative Code states that implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, but affects behaviors, judgements and decisions.
WAND TV
Illinois Dems call for bipartisan debt ceiling solution
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two members of the Illinois Congressional delegation say there must be a bipartisan effort to work out a solution to raising the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling has been in place since 1917. Raising it allows past accrued bills to be paid. Some House Republicans...
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
suntimesnews.com
Attorney General Bailey’s statement on the challenge to Missouri’s Pro-Life Law
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a statement on the attempt by out-of-state lawyers to halt the trigger law that outlawed abortion in Missouri. The law went into effect on June 24, 2022 after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri issues December 2022 Monthly Jobs Report
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December 2022, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.7 percent in November 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 47,600 jobs from December 2021 to December 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 2.8 percent in December 2022.
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL ANNOUNCES RECORD AWARD OF ASSISTANCE FOR CRIME VICTIMS, HIGHLIGHTS NEW PROTECTIONS FOR SURVIVORS
Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that his office recommended more than $15 million be awarded to survivors of violent crime in 2022 through his office’s Illinois Crime Victims Compensation Program. This is more compensation for victims in one calendar year than the Attorney General’s office recommended in 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined. The milestone comes as new protections for crime victims in Illinois also go into effect.
suntimesnews.com
Gov. Parson calls for action on child care shortages, workforce readiness, public safety, highway investment and high-tech manufacturing
JEFFERSON CITY — During his 2023 State of the State speech, Gov. Mike Parson addressed the big issues that matter most to Missouri workers and employers: child care access, workforce readiness, public safety, and investment in Missouri’s highway system. “Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities align with what we are...
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
Illinois quick hits: Illinoisans can file state taxes beginning Jan. 23
A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting counties’ ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial.
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson delivers 2023 State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY – Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
freedom929.com
NEW STATE GUN BAN LAWSUITS
(EFFINGHAM) A downstate attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and others over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun owners in the measure. The suit has been filed on behalf of Accuracy Firearms LLC of Effingham and has 865 other defendants who are gun owners. While the judge took under advisement a Temporary Restraining Order that would prohibit enforcement of the ban against those filing the lawsuit pending a final court decision, a ruling was promised by the close of business tomorrow, on Friday. DeVore is challenging the process used in passing the law before addressing potential Second Amendment violations. He claims the Illinois constitution is violated by the law not following the single issue rule, not being read three times in the House and Senate and violating both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution. Another lawsuit against the new law has been filed in Crawford County, plus the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit against the law yesterday morning as well.
Comments / 0