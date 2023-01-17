Read full article on original website
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price
Americans can once again buy cars for less than sticker price. But that doesn't mean they're finding bargains at their local dealerships.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Assembly Plant To Add Third Shift This July
In its very first year on sale, the Ford Maverick proved to be a tremendous success by any regard, even amid crippling supply chain issues that hampered production of the new compact pickup. Even so, the Ford Maverick managed to outsell its big brother, the Ford Ranger, last year, while the automaker took a whopping 86,000 orders for the 2023 model in just a week before shutting order banks down. Now, with production of the 2023 Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico, that same facility will soon add a third shift, according to Uniradio Informa.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court
General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
Tesla stock could rally 35% as recent price cuts have already been a huge success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Tesla could rally 35% this year as its recent price cuts have already been a success in China, Wedbush's Dan Ives said. In a Wedbush survey, 70% of consumers in China said they were positively influenced by recent price cuts to purchase a Tesla. That could lead a rebound the...
fordauthority.com
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Spotted Without Camo
While the next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in select international markets, the all-new mid-size pickup has yet to launch in the U.S. – though that is set to happen this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, Ford Authority has spotted a couple of 2024 Ford Ranger prototypes testing in America, including a SuperCrew and a model wearing a long bed. But while both of those models were wearing heavy camo, this newly-spotted 2024 Ford Ranger is completely uncovered, giving us our best look yet at the North American version of the new pickup.
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Sales Place Almost Last In Q4 2022
ECOSPORT -51.22% 3,007 6,165 -28.20% 29,193 40,659. In Canada, Ford EcoSport deliveries totaled 1,081 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 82 percent compared to 593 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, EcoSport sales increased about 2 percent to 3,036 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Named Top Rated EV Truck
The Ford F-150 Lightning launched to much fanfare from consumers and critics alike, and the EV pickup went on to finish 2022 as the top-selling vehicle in its small but growing segment. Now, it has yet another award to add to its growing trophy case, as the Ford F-150 Lightning has been named as Edmunds’ top rated EV truck – joining its ICE-powered twin, the Ford F-150, which finished the year as the top-rated truck, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford To Cut 1,000 Jobs At Cologne Amid EV Transition
In Europe, Ford is aiming to go all-electric in its passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 and produce 600k EVs annually by 2026. As such, it has already discontinued the Ford Fiesta and Focus, and is adding seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024, a list that includes two new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – one of which may be called the Explorer Sport – though it also excludes entry-level models of any sort. However, there is one particular downside that comes with this transition – EVs don’t require as much labor to produce as ICE vehicles, which is precisely why Ford will reportedly cut over 1,000 jobs at the Cologne Assembly plant, according to the German publication Automobilwoche, as reported by Reuters.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Sales Once Again Dominant In Q4 2022
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Ford Transit sales increased in Argentina, the United States and Canada while decreasing in Mexico. In the United States, Ford Transit deliveries totaled 31,049 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 48 percent compared to 20,946 units sold in Q4 2021. During the...
torquenews.com
The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits
Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
fordauthority.com
Ford Kuga Is Europe’s Top Selling PHEV Of November 2022
As Ford transitions its entire European lineup to EVs in the coming years, the Ford Kuga and Puma are set to be the final two gas-powered vehicles the automaker sells in that particular region. In the meantime, the Ford Kuga PHEV has remained Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid or a runner-up for a number of months recently, including February, March, April, June, August, September, and October of 2022. That trend continued in November, as the Ford Kuga PHEV was once again the top-selling plug-in hybrid in the region, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.
