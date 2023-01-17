Read full article on original website
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
Can Value Investors Consider Celestica (CLS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Implied Volatility Surging for Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Stock Options
NAPA - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
AXON - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
PLXS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Will Segmental Sales Boost Teledyne's (TDY) Q4 Earnings?
TDY - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 25 before market open. Teledyne has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.67%, on average. Its sales across all the business segments may continue to grow, benefiting the overall revenue performance of the company in the fourth quarter. However, inflation and supply-chain issues may have dented the bottom line.
