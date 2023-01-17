GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO