Jefferson County, MO

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report for the week ending January 13, 2023. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 4. Bomb...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PERRYVILLE, MO
Randolph County Sheriff’s Report

CHESTER, Ill. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. James E. Neilson 61, Sparta, arrested January 9, 2023 by Sparta PD for Aggravated Identify Theft, Credit Card Fraud & Theft. Is incarcerated. Dale A. Erxleben 45, Festus MO, arrested January 9, 2023 by Chester...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Michael Allan Downey Sr.

A funeral will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 for 57-year-old Michael Allan Downey Sr. of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 12:04 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born to Lillian (nee Weaver) Downey on November 3, 1965 in Sparta, Illinois. His parents, Lillian and...
CHESTER, IL
Upcoming Perry Park Center closures

PERRYVILLE – Perryville Parks and Recreation has announced the following closings at the Perry Park Center. January 21: Gym and track closing at 12pm for the All-Out Nerf Battle and will reopen the next day at 11am. January 26-30: Gym closed for Mayors Cup set-up, practices, and games. The...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Two area students named to Greenville University Dean’s List recognition

GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
GREENVILLE, IL
Plunkett named to Iowa State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident is among more than 10,200 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett, a junior studying Dairy Science, earned a grade point average of at...
AMES, IA

