ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Dollar Tree warned because of rodent infestation and conditions in distribution center

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy