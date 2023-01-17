Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
WBBJ
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore […]
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
foodsafetynews.com
Dollar Tree warned because of rodent infestation and conditions in distribution center
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Comments / 0