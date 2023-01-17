ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipshewana, IN

The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eUph_0kHTugrt00

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living.

A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut.

The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of “ 10 Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie .”

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

“Hallmark movies almost always feature a small, welcoming community where the heroine can escape [the] busy big city she hails from. That’s exactly the kind of feeling you’ll have when visiting Shipshewana, Indiana,” wrote Best Life.

The article featured commentary from Kim Parizek, of Boutique Travel Advisors , who said Shipshewana “will immediately teleport a visitor to a quieter and sweeter time.”

Shipshewana is known for its large Amish community, and it’s not uncommon to see buggies sharing the road with vehicles.

The area is also known for hosting the so-called largest flea market in the Midwest and cattle and dairy farms that are open to the public for tours.

“A Hallmark movie could quickly be based on this town with the social pressures of the outside world encroaching on their slower-paced lives,” Parizek told Best Life.

Other towns featured on the list include Skagway, Alaska, Rockport, Massachusetts, and Stillwater, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Charlotte Gerlitzki
3d ago

Shipshewana use to be a nice town in the 1960....But now it mostly tourist and rude people.And way over price food, that I can make home myself

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

