Hillsboro, IL

edglentoday.com

Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle.
BETHALTO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023

Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday.
SHILOH, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem

One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
SALEM, IL
Washington Missourian

Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newschannel20.com

EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Police search for missing woman

Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
DOW, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire

Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
933kwto.com

Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

