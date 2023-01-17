Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
earth.com
Wetlands are a major source of methane emissions
Today’s Video of the Day from NASA Goddard features a visual dataset of.methane emissions from wetlands across the globe. Atmospheric methane levels have reached record highs in recent years, and wetlands are a major source of these emissions. “Methane is an important greenhouse gas that contributes substantially to global...
Business Insider
How food giant Danone plans to cut planet-warming methane emissions by 30% this decade
Danone aims to cut methane emissions across the farms supplying its milk by 30% this decade. Methane has 80 times the planet-warming power of carbon dioxide in the short term. Farming accounts for 40% of man-made methane emissions globally. This article is part of Insider's weekly newsletter on sustainability, written...
BBC
Climate change: Invest in technology that removes CO2 - report
Technology to remove the planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 from our atmosphere must be urgently ramped up, leading climate experts say in a new report. Scientists say big cuts in CO2 emissions won't be enough to limit global warming. And nature alone will not remove enough of it from the air.
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
Phys.org
Carbon capture: how does CO2 removal work?
With global temperatures still on the rise, even the most sceptical of scientists agree that carbon dioxide removal (CDR) is crucial to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. A new global assessment published Thursday says limiting global warming at liveable levels will be...
Smoke from intense wildfires can lead to large reductions in solar power generation, scientists say
Scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) studied large wildfires in California in 2022 and found that solar power production was off by up to 30 percent.
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Small interventions on electric cars and plant-based meat could unlock rapid emissions cuts, say experts
nextbigfuture.com
Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims
Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
eenews.net
Scientists hit back at gas industry for twisting stove study
The furor last week over a potential ban of gas stoves sparked rants of protest and partisan posturing. But one voice was not heard amid the clamor: the researcher whose study the gas industry seized on to tout the safety of gas stoves. He says his research is being misused.
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry?
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics? This debate reignited on Jan. […] The post Why do gas stoves matter to the climate — and the gas industry? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Study: Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals
BERLIN (AP) — Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere aren’t being scaled up fast enough and can’t be relied on to meet crucial climate goals. A report published Thursday by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of CO2...
Woonsocket Call
OGCI, GHGSat Satellite Monitoring Project in Iraq Helps Tackle Methane Emissions at Oil Fields
MONTREAL - January 19, 2023 - (Newswire.com) OGCI's pilot program with greenhouse gas monitoring company GHGSat and Norwegian climate consultancy Carbon Limits has successfully demonstrated that satellite technology has significant potential to tackle methane emissions at oil and gas operations. Eliminating methane emissions from oil and gas operations is one...
Industrial Distribution
Solar-Powered Refrigerators Could Reduce Hunger, Slow Climate Change
Food loss and waste are major problems around the world. When food is tossed aside or allowed to spoil, it makes economies less productive and leaves people hungry. It also harms Earth's climate by generating methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food loss and waste accounts for 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter in the world, ahead of India and behind only China and the U.S.
