Michigan State

Virginia Mercury

Youngkin halted Ford battery plant efforts in Virginia over concerns about China

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence.  Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration “felt that the right thing to do was to not recruit Ford as a front […] The post Youngkin halted Ford battery plant efforts in Virginia over concerns about China appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov

As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use

U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Inside the $455 billion U.S. investment in electric vehicles

Electric vehicles (EV) are set to take over as the leading transportation technology, as automakers around the world have announced investments approaching $1 trillion through 2030. A report by Atlas EV Hub is tracking the announcements worldwide and has found that roughly $860 billion has been raised to build out...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
C. Heslop

All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close

Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
torquenews.com

Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs

Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
BBC

Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.

