Read full article on original website
Related
Youngkin halted Ford battery plant efforts in Virginia over concerns about China
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration “felt that the right thing to do was to not recruit Ford as a front […] The post Youngkin halted Ford battery plant efforts in Virginia over concerns about China appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
msn.com
Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, is planning to make ‘natural’ tires out of desert shrubs
Tire company Bridgestone is investing in research on guayule — a tough, desert-growing shrub that can be used to make natural rubber. The manufacturer has cultivated 281 acres of the new crop so far and has announced plans to completely switch to unlimited resources like plant-based rubber by 2050.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Inside the $455 billion U.S. investment in electric vehicles
Electric vehicles (EV) are set to take over as the leading transportation technology, as automakers around the world have announced investments approaching $1 trillion through 2030. A report by Atlas EV Hub is tracking the announcements worldwide and has found that roughly $860 billion has been raised to build out...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
All 115 locations of a well-known brand will close
Brick-and-mortar stores have had a hard time remaining open since the pandemic. Not unexpected. It has been a challenging few years. One big-box retail can no longer manage the economic pressures and will close all its 115 remaining U.S. venues.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts
Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers. What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? 2023 predictions.
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
torquenews.com
Harbor Freight's Dirty Little Secret Response by Harbor Freight Execs
Turns out, executives from Harbor Freight caught wind of a popular YouTube video titled “Harbor Freight’s Dirty Little Secret” and have taken issue with some of the video claims. Discover now what they said and find out what Asian tool insiders reveal about the HF tools they make.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Comments / 0