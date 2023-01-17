ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Smackdown returns to Columbus this April

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WWE fans in Columbus will have another chance this Spring to watch some Friday night Smackdown.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that a 2023 WWE Smackdown will take place at the Schottenstein Center on April 21 at 7:45 p.m. Among the multiple wrestlers that will appear in Columbus include Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

