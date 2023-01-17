ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora residents complain of foul odors wrecking quality of life

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora residents have been complaining about foul odors for months on end. At Tuesday’s council meeting, they made clear they’ve had enough. "We are constantly – almost every night – plagued with the smell," one speaker told council members. "I used...
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Girl, 13, leads Nebraska troopers on chase topping 100 mph

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. - Two children, ages 13 and 11, were taken into custody after police said they were involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Monday night, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage

Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora murder suspect indicted by grand jury

Mount Dora retirees killed in violent attack, affidavit says. A woman accused of murdering an elderly couple in Mount Dora was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Vicki Lynn Williams, 50, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft, the state's attorney's office said. Williams is accused of killing Darryl and Sharon Getman in Mount Dora on December 31, 2022.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis administration requiring state universities to provide details on transgender services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s Office of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy