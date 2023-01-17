Read full article on original website
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day on Thursday for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the low 80s this afternoon. The only concern Thursday is...
Colorado pileup: 21-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Interstate 70 near Colorado-Kansas state line
A massive pileup involving nine tractor-trailers and 12 passenger vehicle closed Interstate 70 near the Colorado-Kansas state line on Wednesday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Two people suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol told FOX 35. Photos shared by state patrols showed what appeared to be a...
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
Discarded batteries suspected of starting waste facility fire
Officials say old batteries likely sparked a large blaze at a waste facility in Florida. Trash trailers were destroyed by flames with damages estimated to be over half-a-million dollars.
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
Mount Dora residents complain of foul odors wrecking quality of life
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora residents have been complaining about foul odors for months on end. At Tuesday’s council meeting, they made clear they’ve had enough. "We are constantly – almost every night – plagued with the smell," one speaker told council members. "I used...
'If a smell makes you gag, it can’t be good for you': Mount Dora residents demands city finds source of stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile said the city has spent thousands of dollars trying to figure out if a wastewater treatment plant or a landfill is the source of a bad odor that permeates the city. She doesn't believe the odor is the city's fault. The...
Girl, 13, leads Nebraska troopers on chase topping 100 mph
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. - Two children, ages 13 and 11, were taken into custody after police said they were involved in a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Monday night, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour.
These Florida Lottery games have multiple $2 million, $1 million top prizes available
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you want to become an instant millionaire without breaking the bank, these new lottery scratch-off games may be for you. On Monday, the Florida Lottery launched four new Gold Rush Doubler lottery games, ranging in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes.
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage
Brevard Public Schools latest to use placement agency to help with staff shortage. Brevard Public Schools is one of the latest districts in Central Florida to hire international teachers to fill vacancies. It's part of the teacher shortage issue we've covered for years now. Education leaders say it's not getting any better -- so more are turning to options like this.
Woman's body found in car after St. Pete man led Kentucky troopers on highway chase, investigators say
LONDON, Ky. - A St. Pete man has been charged with murder after authorities in Kentucky say troopers found a woman's body in the back of his car. Kentucky State Police said 54-year-old David Reed was arrested after a trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner on Interstate 75 around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, FOX 56 reports.
Mount Dora murder suspect indicted by grand jury
Mount Dora retirees killed in violent attack, affidavit says. A woman accused of murdering an elderly couple in Mount Dora was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Vicki Lynn Williams, 50, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft, the state's attorney's office said. Williams is accused of killing Darryl and Sharon Getman in Mount Dora on December 31, 2022.
Dive teams recover body of elderly woman who walked into pond
After hours of searching, Central Florida dive teams recovered the body of an elderly woman who walked into a pond on Tuesday. A witness tried to save the woman, but was unsuccessful.
DeSantis administration requiring state universities to provide details on transgender services
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s Office of...
