Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kggfradio.com
Wildcats Host Red Raiders in Manhattan
The Kansas State Wildcats snapped a 7-game losing streak to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday, and look to continue the momentum tomorrow as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Wildcats enter with a 16-2 record and are at the top of the Big 12 conference with a...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
TCU at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
A major Big 12 clash sees TCU facing off against Kansas, will the Jayhawks get back on track at home or do the Horned Frogs have a major road upset brewing?. TV schedule: Saturday, January 21, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It was a dreadful...
kshb.com
KU, K-State, Mizzou land players on Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five of the 50 players selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List are from Kansas, Kansas State or Missouri. The award is presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the best player in college basketball during a given season. Jayhawks freshman...
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
These plays show why K-State’s Jerome Tang is in running for Big 12 Coach of the Year
Jerome Tang is among the early front-runners for Big 12 Coach of the Year. These K-State plays help explain why
KU Sports
Tuesday's Kansas basketball loss at K-State hard on the fans, important for KU players
Here’s the thing about losses like the one the 2nd-ranked Kansas basketball team suffered on Tuesday night to No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan — they tend to hurt the fan base more than they hurt the players. Don’t get me wrong; the Jayhawks were bummed that they...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a […]
Transfers, super seniors and freshmen add new look to K-State spring football roster
Here’s a complete look at how much different Kansas State’s football roster looks heading into spring practice
Daily Delivery: Now that Jerome Tang has seen full-on Doom, he wants much more Doom
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. To say Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was impressed by the level of fan engagement at Tuesday night's victory over Kansas would be an understatement. Tang, his coaches and players were overwhelmed by the level of noise inside Bramlage Coliseum. There's a reason why the facility is called the Octagon of Doom, but the loudest game of the season is almost always against Kansas. Now Tang wants more Doom, starting Saturday afternoon when his Wildcats face off with Texas Tech in Manhattan.
Three K-State football players enter transfer portal as Wildcats return to campus
Three more Kansas State football players have decided to transfer.
Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize, Mega Millions prize claimed in NE Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people claimed million-dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and the Mega Millions drawing in Kansas. Cory Thone, a spokesman for the Kansas Lottery, told 27 News that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a prize for $1 million through the Mega Millions drawing were both claimed […]
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
thelittleapplelife.com
Mural on the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS
The mural on the back of the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS is named "Where You At" and was painted by artist, Jeff Zimmermann. When I first noticed the mural being painted on the back of the Dillon's in Westloop Shopping Center I was driving on Seth Childs and it definitely caught my eye. The stark white background definitely, "pops" on the back of the tan building. Driving by, I like most people were watching as the artist create his vision. Once the mural was completed I was not totally sure what it meant.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
Comments / 0