ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

Wildcats Host Red Raiders in Manhattan

The Kansas State Wildcats snapped a 7-game losing streak to the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday, and look to continue the momentum tomorrow as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Wildcats enter with a 16-2 record and are at the top of the Big 12 conference with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
kshb.com

KU, K-State, Mizzou land players on Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five of the 50 players selected for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List are from Kansas, Kansas State or Missouri. The award is presented annually by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association to the best player in college basketball during a given season. Jayhawks freshman...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment

Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Now that Jerome Tang has seen full-on Doom, he wants much more Doom

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. To say Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was impressed by the level of fan engagement at Tuesday night's victory over Kansas would be an understatement. Tang, his coaches and players were overwhelmed by the level of noise inside Bramlage Coliseum. There's a reason why the facility is called the Octagon of Doom, but the loudest game of the season is almost always against Kansas. Now Tang wants more Doom, starting Saturday afternoon when his Wildcats face off with Texas Tech in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
thelittleapplelife.com

Mural on the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS

The mural on the back of the Westloop Dillon's in Manhattan, KS is named "Where You At" and was painted by artist, Jeff Zimmermann. When I first noticed the mural being painted on the back of the Dillon's in Westloop Shopping Center I was driving on Seth Childs and it definitely caught my eye. The stark white background definitely, "pops" on the back of the tan building. Driving by, I like most people were watching as the artist create his vision. Once the mural was completed I was not totally sure what it meant.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy