GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. To say Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was impressed by the level of fan engagement at Tuesday night's victory over Kansas would be an understatement. Tang, his coaches and players were overwhelmed by the level of noise inside Bramlage Coliseum. There's a reason why the facility is called the Octagon of Doom, but the loudest game of the season is almost always against Kansas. Now Tang wants more Doom, starting Saturday afternoon when his Wildcats face off with Texas Tech in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO