Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
tennismajors.com
“They can see that the media are publicly lynching me” : Djokovic furious after the Eurosport x toilet break incident
Following his win over Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic addressed the issue of incorrect reporting by Eurosport about his toilet break in his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena. Across their social media, Eurosport posted video footage of Novak taking the toilet break...
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne...
atptour.com
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
BBC
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes injury in win on day six
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic struggled with more hamstring troubles as he beat Grigor Dimitrov to reach the last 16...
theScore
American Korda routs 2-time Aussie Open runner-up Medvedev
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Australian Open's third round Friday night, the latest in a string of victories by young American men against top players at Melbourne Park. Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion...
What Nadal’s Early Exit Means for the Australian Open Contenders
With the 22-time Grand Slam champion out of the draw, a new champion could be crowned at this year’s tournament.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE SCORE: Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis – FOURTH-SET underway at 2AM in Melbourne
ANDY MURRAY vs Thanasi Kokkinakis has gone into a stunning fourth set, and it is after 2am un Melbourne!. The British icon had to dig deep last time out against Italian star Matteo Berrettini. And Murray has had to do the same this afternoon in Melbourne. Murray* 4-6 6-7 7-6...
NBC Connecticut
Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title and tying a record of 22 Grand Slam titles won with Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Day Six Schedule featuring Djokovic, Bencic, Murray, Rublev and more
The sixth day of the Australian Open brings us some interesting matches such as Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut and we'll also see Djokovic try to continue his journey to a 10th. Novak Djokovic will be on the courts tomorrow as he'll play Grigor Dimitrov and it will be...
NBC Connecticut
Andy Murray Falls in Emotional Third Round Match at the Australian Open
Andy Murray may have lost in the Australian Open third round, but he clearly won the hearts of a packed Margaret Court arena on Saturday night. The British former world No. 1 fell to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to conclude a mini-heroic run the 35-year-old had in Melbourne.
Rafael Nadal Likely Out Six to Eight Weeks With Hip Flexor Injury
The world No. 2 clearly was hurting during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Djokovic grits teeth to reach third round
Novak Djokovic, the No 4 seed, defeated French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. The Serb was clearly troubled by his ongoing hamstring problem in the second set – and was also aggrieved...
atptour.com
De Minaur Leads Aussie Charge
Home favourite Alex de Minaur equalled his best result at the Australian Open Saturday when he cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year. After winning a tight first set, in which he twice squandered break advantages, the Australian pulled...
Australian Open lookahead: Murray tries to add another win
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round. That came after a match that lasted nearly 5 hours in the first round. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He is bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam event for the first time since Wimbledon in 2017. The 35-year-old Murray had a metal hip inserted in 2019. Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will test out his sore hamstring when he plays 27th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. Djokovic is 9-1 for his career against Dimitrov. Djokovic would equal Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles if he wins the Australian Open. No. 4 Caroline Garcia and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are among the women in third-round action as Week 1 comes to a close.
Comments / 0