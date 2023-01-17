Read full article on original website
Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
Lehigh Acres man continually stalked ex-girlfriend with hundreds of threatening texts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Yorjany Iglesias was enamored. Over the past year, he was in a blossoming relationship with his girlfriend. They even lived together as a described “family unit.”. Then it all came undone. And what could have once been described as love evolved into something much...
Drunk man arrested after pulling urinating on restaurant bar
A man was arrested after he urinated on a restaurant's bar during a drunken incident in Southwest Florida on Monday,
Authorities warn “menace to society” may be hiding out in Southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Alfonzo Churchwell, 72, has been a cocaine and heroin dealer since the early 1990’s. He’s been on Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wanted list since last fall. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for Churchwell regarding local and federal drug and weapons charges.
9 arrested after Collier deputies and SWAT team up for drug and gun bust in Naples duplex
NAPLES, Fla. — Nine people were arrested after Collier County deputies and SWAT found drugs and guns in a duplex on Seagrape Ave. in Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the following people were arrested:. Ashley Suttles (31) Desrielle Bessellieu (30) Jonathon Hernandez (34) Christopher...
CCSO: Ten arrested in East Naples duplex for illegal drugs
Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested ten people and confiscated trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other illegal drugs during search warrants on Wednesday.
Detectives handing out flyers in renewed push to find missing man Porter Albert
There is a renewed plea to get the word out about a man who disappeared three years ago. Porter Albert was last seen in a North Fort Myers parking lot along Cleveland Avenue. On Friday, detectives handed out flyers hoping to spark someone’s memory and get new information about the case.
2 grand theft suspects leave North Fort Myers business in U-Haul truck
Deputies are looking for two people suspected of grand theft from a business in North Fort Myers on Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects drove away from the scene in a U-Haul pickup truck heading south on North Cleveland Avenue, possibly headed into Cape Coral.
Former officer arrested for aggravated assault in Lehigh Acres
Former Marco Island patrol officer John Derrig was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Suspicious envelope with powdery substance at LCSO headquarters deemed safe
On Friday, a suspicious envelope was found at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the South Trail Fire Department was on the scene to investigate. South Trail Fire says a powdery substance was gathered by hazmat teams and tested. The powder turned out to be...
E-Bikes donated to FMPD to effortlessly navigate busy streets
The Fort Myers Police Department can effortlessly navigate through crowds during busy street events thanks to donated E-Bikes that can reach 28 mph and last 45 miles. If you’re an officer responding to an emergency, getting through a crowd in your vehicle can be difficult or even impossible. But, if they’re responding with an E-Bike, it becomes much easier.
Man charged with murder for 2015 death of Lehigh Acres grandfather
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man, already in prison for murder, has been indicted for first degree murder and armed burglary stemming from a fatal assault in 2015. State Attorney Amira Fox and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a joint news conference on Thursday, where they revealed that Christopher Eddy Perez was being charged for the death of Hemchand Bhagwandin.
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Collier County man caught on camera after punching puppy in head
COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. – A Chokoloskee man was arrested for multiple counts of animal cruelty after beating and punching two dogs. In 2021, convicted felon Joshua David Lewis, 37, threw Cocoa, a senior Maltese sick with cancer, outside in the heat after defecating in the house. Lewis went to retrieve the dog, but it tried to bite him, so he left Cocoa out in the Florida sun.
A Naples man was arrested for interrupting another driver’s traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man was arrested on Monday for interrupting a traffic stop. While a driver was pulled over for a suspected DUI, convicted felon Christopher Rodriguez, 37, intervened and was arrested for Obstruction of an Officer. Rodriguez yelled across Immokalee Drive in an attempt to ask...
Cape Coral women arrested after confessing to stealing makeup from Kohl’s
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two women are facing charges after confessing to stealing from a Kohl’s on Sunday. Laura Debora Ramos, 20, and Takuhi Oztopaloglu, 18, were arrested after police responded to a suspicious person call at the Southwest Pine Island Road location. An employee stated that the...
Fort Myers authorities trying to identify person behind Pizza Hut theft
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are trying to identify a man who removed cash from a Pizza Hut. The incident took place at the Pizza Hut located at 11591 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers during New Years Eve. The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark Bermudas, a black hat and red shoes.
Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor. The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
