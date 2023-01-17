ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man peels out following traffic stop & begins new reckless chase

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s interesting to imagine the look on the Cape Coral police officer’s face in the aftermath of what they just saw. It was closing in on 2:00 p.m. when Christopher Jesus Nogueras was sitting in his white BMW. He was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He patiently waited as the responding officer did their due diligence and ran a report to ensure everything was Okie Dokie.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

E-Bikes donated to FMPD to effortlessly navigate busy streets

The Fort Myers Police Department can effortlessly navigate through crowds during busy street events thanks to donated E-Bikes that can reach 28 mph and last 45 miles. If you’re an officer responding to an emergency, getting through a crowd in your vehicle can be difficult or even impossible. But, if they’re responding with an E-Bike, it becomes much easier.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County man caught on camera after punching puppy in head

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. – A Chokoloskee man was arrested for multiple counts of animal cruelty after beating and punching two dogs. In 2021, convicted felon Joshua David Lewis, 37, threw Cocoa, a senior Maltese sick with cancer, outside in the heat after defecating in the house. Lewis went to retrieve the dog, but it tried to bite him, so he left Cocoa out in the Florida sun.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples prowler found with large amount of Oxycodone

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jacob Anthony, 21, was spotted sneaking into the home through a screened pool area by a neighbor. The neighbor told CCSO deputies he spotted Anthony with a black hood and bandana covering his face walking around the house before entering the pool area.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
CAPE CORAL, FL

