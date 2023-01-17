Read full article on original website
Activists Make Another Push For "Clean Slate" Act in New York State
Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney's office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
Vermont ACLU files lawsuit against Bennington police officials, alleging rights violations
The case, filed in state court on Tuesday, alleges that Bennington police violated the constitutional rights of town resident John Chinnici after they wrongly charged him with robbing two convenience store employees in 2016. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont ACLU files lawsuit against Bennington police officials, alleging rights violations.
Watervliet woman faces up to 20 years for fraud
A Watervliet woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for her submission of a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and in doing so could face up to 20 years in prison.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
A tip and a fingerprint help solve 1994 Rensselaer County cold case homicide
Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. On August 19, 1994, Wilomeana Filkins was found dead in her Coventry Lane apartment by relatives who went to check on her. The 81-year old, known as "Violet," was a robbery victim who investigators say had died two days earlier after being struck on the head.
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
Albany man sentenced for 2021 shooting of 15-year-old
The man who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 15-year-old Destiny Greene has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Johnstown man faces 20 years for drug distribution
A Johnstown man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine base in Schenectady.
WCSO looking to identify suspicious trespasser
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in "suspicious activity."
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian
Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
Man charged in Fonda VFW theft
State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight
According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
