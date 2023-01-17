ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Activists Make Another Push For "Clean Slate" Act in New York State

Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
wamc.org

A tip and a fingerprint help solve 1994 Rensselaer County cold case homicide

Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. On August 19, 1994, Wilomeana Filkins was found dead in her Coventry Lane apartment by relatives who went to check on her. The 81-year old, known as "Violet," was a robbery victim who investigators say had died two days earlier after being struck on the head.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
TROY, NY
Lite 98.7

Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian

Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Fonda VFW theft

State police in Johnstown have arrested a man they say stole from a Fonda VFW. Police say Kevin Bishop, 55, stole more than $1,300 from the general fund of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 942, in Fonda. A representative from the VFW, notified police, who say multiple unauthorized cash...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
iheart.com

Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight

According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy