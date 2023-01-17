ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student

A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of Destiny Greene, 15. Branden Rivera, 20, was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs

An investigation led police to illegal drugs and a gun, they said. They found a gun, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Jah-Laun McCall, 28, from Schenectady. He was riding in a car they were searching as part of a drug investigation, said police. McCall faces drug and weapons charges. Deanna...
ALBANY, NY

