Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location Closing
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location Permanently
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New York
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
WRGB
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an advisory of upcoming parking restrictions in Albany. Vehicles in violation of these no-parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
Duo Breaks Into Nearly 100 Storage Units, Steals From Duanesburg Business, Police Say
Two people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into dozens of storage units in the region and stealing property, authorities said. State Police said troopers in Schenectady County were first contacted in early November 2022 with reports that multiple units had been broken into at Superior Storage, located in Duanesburg on Western Turnpike.
WCSO looking to identify suspicious trespasser
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in "suspicious activity."
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
WNYT
Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student
A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of Destiny Greene, 15. Branden Rivera, 20, was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that...
WNYT
Smoke detector credited with saving woman from North Hoosick fire
A woman was able to escape when her house caught fire early Wednesday morning on Route 22 in North Hoosick. The smoke detector woke up the woman, said North Hoosick Fire Chief Alan Bornt. He believes that may have saved her life. The call came in around 2 a.m. Crews...
glensfallschronicle.com
Olivia Monsour, works hard to recover from bad car crash; starts esthetics school in Albany
Olivia Monsour, the Queensbury Class of 2022 grad badly injured last summer in a Michigan car crash, has recovered to the point that she started pursuing her post-graduate plans earlier this month. “I’m doing the 600-hour course to get my esthetics license…at the Aesthetic Science Institute in Latham,” Olivia told...
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
1 hospitalized after fire at South Allen Street home
Firefighters in the city of Albany responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
New body scanner installed at Montgomery County Correctional Facility
A new body scanner has been installed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announced the scanner is intended to prevent dangerous contraband from entering the building.
Hiker airlifted in Ulster County with head injury after fall
Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest rangers rescued two different hikers within the same party on Sunday, with one needing to be airlifted to a nearby hospital with a head injury after falling. The rescue happened in the town of Shandaken.
WNYT
Police: Albany investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
An investigation led police to illegal drugs and a gun, they said. They found a gun, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Jah-Laun McCall, 28, from Schenectady. He was riding in a car they were searching as part of a drug investigation, said police. McCall faces drug and weapons charges. Deanna...
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
East Greenbush declares snow emergency
A snow emergency has been declared for the Town of East Greenbush. The emergency is effective from noon on January 19 until noon on January 21.
