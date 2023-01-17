ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
AOL Corp

These classic sneakers are a Joanna Gaines fave — and they're just $50

We can't get enough Joanna Gaines. She's in the middle of this never-ending growth spurt — growing her media empire, growing her family and growing her business — it's like she has a secret fertilizer that she sprinkles on everything she wants and it blossoms into a gorgeous bouquet of a good life. But if there's one thing that's been constant under all her wainscoting, shiplap, clawfoot bathtubs and barn doors, it's her shoes — low-top Chuck Taylors and you can get them at Nordstrom Rack for just $50 (regularly $60), although Amazon carries a wider variety of colors for just a little more.
In Style

Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent

High-quality cast iron cookware will last for years, if not generations. A brand known for having some of the best cast iron skillets is Lodge. The Tennessee-based brand offers relatively affordable cast iron cookware and bakeware that are built to last. Crafting quality cast iron pieces for over 125 years, Lodge’s Dutch ovens, skillets, and grills have been staples in kitchens for well over a century. Classic cookware has never been easier to get with Lodge’s Amazon Storefront.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

