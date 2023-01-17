Read full article on original website
Massive sinkhole opens under Cobb Co. road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a large sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. Cobb DOT crews have...
henrycountytimes.com
Storm damages roof of McDonough business
A longtime business in McDonough is working to assess the cost of a new roof following recent storms in the area. F&F Floor Covering and Carpet, 45 Griffin Street in McDonough, sustained damage when strong winds blew the building’s metal roof off on January 12. The storm hit downtown...
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home
CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured
The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
DeKalb County homeowners concerned property is getting damaged from neighboring construction site
Ellenwood residents said it’s a cacophony of noises, constantly coming from an expanding tractor-trailer and dump truck parking lot. “I initially saw a lot of clearing of trees then then I saw the development of what appeared to be a parking lot for 18 wheelers,” said Ericka Watkins.
PLANetizen
Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’
The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
Christian radio station back on the air after severe storms knock down metro tower
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta radio station is back on the air after severe storms knocked down the tower last week. Severe storms and tornadoes rolled through much of metro Atlanta last week, leaving homes destroyed and trees fallen. The Joy FM 93.3, a Christian radio station,...
wrganews.com
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening
2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. NewsChopper 2 is over the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road where police tape is blocking off the parking lot. This is a developing...
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
Teens crash stolen car while driving without lights to escape Hall deputies
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of teenagers are facing several charges after deputies say they stole a car, crashed it and then ran off into the woods. Hall County deputies say they tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Atlanta Highway near Gainesville on Saturday night. The car sped off from the stop, going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.
mhstrail.org
Walmart Reopening after 14-year-old set flames to the paper goods section
While Walmart’s grocery and items sections temporarily closed down to repair damages from the fire, the pharmacy remained open to the public by moving into a trailer in front of the store. Walmart set up a trailer in front of the store as their pharmacy, which they named “Big...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Several Chick-fil-A locations in north Georgia closing for remodeling improvements
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several north Georgia Chick-fil-A locations have recently announced temporary closures as they undergo remodeling. The popular location on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta will be closed until Jan. 29 for remodeling improvements, according to a Facebook post. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
