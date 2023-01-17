ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massive sinkhole opens under Cobb Co. road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a large sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. Cobb DOT crews have...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Storm damages roof of McDonough business

A longtime business in McDonough is working to assess the cost of a new roof following recent storms in the area. F&F Floor Covering and Carpet, 45 Griffin Street in McDonough, sustained damage when strong winds blew the building’s metal roof off on January 12. The storm hit downtown...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home

CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
CANTON, GA
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured

The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
ROME, GA
Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’

The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
DECATUR, GA
West Third a designated detour during Second Avenue widening

2023 is already going to be a busy year for the River District and it may get even busier. According to Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins, the Georgia Department of Transportation is set to let bids for the widening of Second Avenue this spring and the project could get underway shortly thereafter.
ROME, GA
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

