Filing for Place on General Election Ballot

Garland, Texas
 3 days ago
The City of Garland will hold a May 6 general election to elect its Mayor and City Council members for Districts 3, 6, 7 and 8.

The first day for filing an application for a place on the ballot is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Friday, Feb. 17, is the last day for filing an application for a place on the ballot.

A voter may submit an application for a ballot by mail. Applications for a ballot by mail must be received by Tuesday, April 25. The last day to register to vote in this election is Thursday, April 6. Early voting by personal appearance begins Monday, April 24, and ends Tuesday, May 2. Visit GarlandTX.gov/Elections for locations and hours of operation.

Garland residents have the convenience of countywide voting and may vote at any polling location in Dallas County during early voting and on Saturday, May 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

