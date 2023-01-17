Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game Saturday in KC
On a mid-November day in Kansas City, the Chiefs arrived at a point in their season that felt like a reprieve from the league’s most difficult schedule. And sure enough, they scored the game’s initial 20 points, and cruised to a double-digit win. To be fair, the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Wichita Eagle
Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick
FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season
The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home
Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle
Four Keys to a Chiefs Victory Over the Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an incredible 14-3 record. This is only the second time in head coach Andy Reid’s hall-of-fame career in which his team has won that many games. This past offseason when the Chiefs were overturning the roster and doing what many...
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game faces winter weather challenges in Kansas City
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a taste of some winter temperatures – for Florida – in last week's Wild Card playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, this week when the Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round in Missouri, they'll truly experience a winter weather playoff game.
Wichita Eagle
New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream
View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a litany of “thank yous” in his opening statement, but the most amusing moment...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs beat Jaguars once this season. Here’s how they can again (with higher stakes)
The Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LVII officially begins Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two organizations have met 14 times, including a Week 10 Chiefs victory (27-17) in Kansas City. The Chiefs hold...
Wichita Eagle
Bills QB Josh Allen: Buffalo Needs ‘More Targets’ for 1 Weapon vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals probably cannot be complete certain exactly which member of the Josh Allen armory is most dangerous. And maybe the Buffalo Bills - who obviously like it that way - cannot be completely certain, either. But Allen is willing to take a stab at is. “He’s been great...
Wichita Eagle
Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team
View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills
CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
Wichita Eagle
Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
Comments / 0