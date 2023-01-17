ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick

FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season

The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home

Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle

Four Keys to a Chiefs Victory Over the Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an incredible 14-3 record. This is only the second time in head coach Andy Reid’s hall-of-fame career in which his team has won that many games. This past offseason when the Chiefs were overturning the roster and doing what many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans

NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference

CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream

View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a litany of “thank yous” in his opening statement, but the most amusing moment...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team

View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills

CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
LOUISVILLE, KY

