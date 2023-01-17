Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.

