Cleveland.com

Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’

Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH

