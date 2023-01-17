Read full article on original website
Will the fourth time be the charm for Parma City Schools’ new high school plan?
PARMA, Ohio -- In November, Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills residents -- for the third time over the last three years -- voted down a Parma City School District new-money levy for strategic consolidation. Despite the loss, Superintendent Charles Smialek said the district saw a ray of hope in...
Cleveland schools seeks approval for demolition of former John F. Kennedy High School
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
Parma first-grader’s love of weather lands him on TV and in record book
PARMA, Ohio -- The eye of a friendly storm -- albeit of the media variety -- is exactly where Pleasant Valley Elementary School first-grader Mani Vidhay recently found himself. After word got out about this precocious 6-year-old’s weather knowledge landing him in the India Book of Records 2022, the Parma...
Parma City Schools superintendent discusses recent John Muir Elementary School lockdown
PARMA, Ohio -- After shots were fired during criminal activity last Thursday (Jan. 12) on Broadview Road, nearby John Muir Elementary School was put under lockdown until the armed teenage criminal, who fled on foot, was apprehended without further incident. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said ongoing training led...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
Who should keep the bones of holy leaders? Six-year legal dispute between a Tremont priest and the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma appears over
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An appeals court may have finally slammed the door shut on a six-year legal dispute between a Tremont priest and the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma that featured arguments over who should keep the bones of two of the church’s most holy leaders. A recent...
Even with this Friday’s forecasted snow, Cleveland still will be near historical lows for the season (see rankings)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite one severe snowstorm near the end of December, the Cleveland area - like much of the rest of the country - has seen little snowfall for the 2022-2023 winter season. Cleveland has received 9.2 inches since the first snow of the fall, well short of the...
Cleveland's coldest day on record was 29 years ago
With unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-50s today, it’s hard to imagine that 29 years ago today was the coldest day on record in Cleveland's history.
Cleveland Clinic reports $200 million operating loss: State of the Clinic: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The cost of healthcare is climbing, thanks to inflation. Labor costs are up 15-30%, while drugs, supplies and energy cost 20% more. And Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are lagging behind. Clinic CEO...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Bald eagles spotted in Rockefeller Park are a sign of a healthy ecosystem
In Rockefeller Park, the bald eagle is a symbol — but not of what you think.
Mentor Brewing Co. set to mark 2 years, enjoys being truly local brewery in NE Ohio (photos)
MENTOR, Ohio – Mentor Brewing Co. is so focused on its local surroundings, customers, beers and other beverages, that owner Brian Seelinger hasn’t had time to contemplate a big party next month. That’s when the brewery turns 2. “Two years,” he said, “went by very quickly.”...
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
cleveland19.com
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
Boil Advisory for parts of Strongsville, Brunswick and North Royalton lifted
A Boil Advisory was in effect for parts of several communities due to a water main break on Drake Road near Saratoga Trail in Strongsville. It was lifted Thursday morning.
Police: Man accused of luring elementary students was picking up daughter
Mayfield Heights police are investigating after investigators say a man tried to lure elementary students into his car after school.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony continues in the trial for Chawn Cloyd, the man who allegedly attacked a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February. Cloyd, 43, was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 10, 2022 assault. Lakewood police...
